Indiana LB Sends Strong Message That Tests Ryan Day’s Comfort After Ending Michigan Curse

Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher just dropped a kind of line that can even rattle the No. 1 team in the nation. After playing Ohio State last year with an underdog mentality and ending up losing, Fisher’s mindset is pretty clear this season: this undefeated Indiana team can take down anyone. Now with both powerhouses entering the Big Ten title game, the stakes couldn’t be any higher.

“We’re not looking at it as an underdog at all. It’s two giants clashing,” linebacker Aiden Fisher said.

Indiana is going to be the most competitive team Ohio State has seen all year after ending their four year long streak against Michigan. Their road win against Oregon and Iowa doesn’t make them look like an underdog team that couldn’t win against ranked opponents like last season. Curt Cignetti is leading the most dynamic offense this season, holding the No. 2 spot in scoring and No. 5 in total offense in the nation. Even the defense is No. 2 in scoring and No. 4 in total defense in the nation.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza is at the center of all that success, as he ranks third in the country in yards per pass attempt with 9.4 yards. He also leads the nation in touchdown passes at 32 with just five interceptions. Even Ryan Day couldn’t hold back his praise for him.

“He’s accurate. Probably, I call it sneaky athletic, where maybe you don’t look at him as a dual-threat, but he makes a lot of plays with his feet, can extend.” Ryan Day said about Mendoza, “And he looks like a great leader to me when I’ve listened to him speak. So, it’ll be a really good challenge for our defense, for our team.”

Now, just like Ohio State’s top offensive players like quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, even Indiana has top targets for Mendoza. There’s Omar Cooper, who has recorded 58 receptions for 804 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Elijah Sarratt, who posted 48 receptions for 650 yards and 11 touchdowns. But it isn’t just the air attack, the Hoosiers are good on the ground as well.

Curt Cignetti’s team is No. 11 nationally in yards per carry with 5.6 yards, with key players like running backs Roman Hemby and Krelon Black. Their offensive line, too, has just allowed 15 sacks this year, ranking 19th lowest in the country. Now, doing the same against Ohio State’s No. 1 scoring and total defense is not that straightforward, but it’s going to be a test for Ryan Day’s team too, as Indiana’s offense will be the best they have seen.

Then comes in Indiana’s biggest strength that shuts their underdog status completely, and that’s their ability to shut down opposing passing attacks. They are holding teams to just 5.9 yards per carry per pass attempt, which is 11th best in the nation. The unit doesn’t just limit yardage but also puts pressure on quarterbacks, which can be a big problem for Julian Sayin. So far they have recorded 16 interceptions, which is second best in the Big Ten, and lead the country with only six passing touchdowns allowed.

Ryan Day doesn’t want to plant any flags

Ohio State ended their four-year drought against Michigan with a 27-9 win and finally gave some well earned relief to Ryan Day. Now, everyone thought the game would end with the Buckeyes planting their flag in Michigan Stadium the way the Wolverines did it last year, but it turned out Ohio State are above all of that.

After the game, Michigan players started guarding the M in the middle of the field to prevent Ohio State players from planting a flag in midfield. Ryan Day made his stance clear on the entire thing.

“Sherrone, if we don’t want a problem, we’ve got to get them [Michigan players] out of here,” Day said to Moore during post game handshake, “I’m not going to plant any flags, none of that.”

Later on Moore told Day that “I got this” and sent his players to the locker room. Even Ryan Day was sending players off who were holding the flag. Turns out Day didn’t want to create any drama. Now, let’s wait and see how things turn against Indiana this Saturday.