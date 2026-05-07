Indiana Legend Fernando Mendoza Makes Six-Figure Pledge to University of Miami for Personal Cause

Fernando Mendoza has already lived the kind of football life most players dream about. He won a national title, captured the Heisman Trophy, and became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The former Indiana QB is now preparing to begin his professional career with the Las Vegas Raiders. But the story surrounding him right now has almost nothing to do with football and everything to do with his mother Elsa.

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Fresh off becoming the top draft pick, most 22-year-olds would make luxury purchases like cars and houses. But Fernando Mendoza decided the first major investment of his NFL life should go toward fighting the disease that changed his family forever.

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This week, the Miami native announced a massive $500,000 commitment to launch the Mendoza Family Fund, a partnership with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society that will support multiple sclerosis research at UHealth – University of Miami Health System and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

“This fund is about my mom and the millions of people living with MS,” he said said. “My mom has taught our family strength, resilience and positivity. My brothers Alberto and Max, my dad and I, we have all learned from her example. She is the reason we fight and the reason we believe we can do something bigger than ourselves.”

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Elsa Mendoza’s influence is everywhere in Fernando’s story. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis back in 2008. The disease, which attacks the brain and spinal cord and disrupts communication between the brain and body, has no cure. Over the years, her condition progressively limited her mobility and eventually confined her to a wheelchair.

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But inside the Mendoza family, her illness somehow became more about perspective. Before this latest announcement, the family had already helped raise more than $360,000 for MS awareness, services, and research. Now, they’re doubling down with the Mendoza Family Fund where the money is expected to directly support advanced research initiatives at the University of Miami Multiple Sclerosis Center of Excellence.

Dr. Flavia Nelson, who leads the center’s MS division, made it clear how meaningful this donation could become.

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“Philanthropic investments like the Mendoza Family Fund allow us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in multiple sclerosis research,” she said. “They accelerate innovation, open doors to new clinical trials and help us bring promising therapies to patients faster, offering real hope to individuals and families living with this disease.”

For all the headlines Fernando Mendoza generated during his legendary season at Indiana, the moments people remember most are family moments.

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Fernando Mendoza puts his mother first

The clearest example came during the 2026 NFL Draft. Fernando Mendoza skipped all the lights, camera, and action. Instead of attending the official draft event in Pittsburgh, he stayed home in Miami with Elsa because traveling would have been difficult for her.

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“Fernando Mendoza is a powerful example of commitment to family and making a difference,” Dr. Tim Coetzee, president and CEO of the National MS Society, said. “The love they showed for their mother, Elsa, then, and now, with the family partnering with us for the Mendoza Family Fund, shows an enormous commitment to finding a cure for this disease that affects more than 1 million people in the U.S., for which we couldn’t be more grateful.”

Elsa’s deeply personal letter written for The Players’ Tribune revealed moments fans never see about her “gentle giant.”

“You’ve made it so much easier,” she wrote. “When you have to carry me up the stairs … you’ve never once looked away. You’ve never once treated me like I’m embarrassing, or deficient, or anything other than someone you love.”

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Fernando Mendoza has never hidden how central his mother is to everything he does. During his Heisman Trophy speech, he openly said, “My mother is my light, my everything.”

Then after leading Indiana to a national championship win over Miami, he doubled down again saying, “My mother is my light, my everything, and she’s my why.”

With Fernando Mendoza, it sounds real because everyone around him has spent years watching him prove it. And that’s why this latest six-figure pledge is personal, rooted in lived experience. It’s a son trying to fight the disease that changed his mother’s life.