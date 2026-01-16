Indiana–Miami National Championship Ticket Prices Hit All-Time High Amid Record-Setting Demand

The stakes just got higher ahead of the Miami and Indiana clash in the National Championship game. Ticket prices for the January 19 game have exploded into uncharted territory, as fans from the coast to the heartland are scrambling, given history’s long shadow and hometown roar.

The Miami vs. Indiana game ticket prices just witnessed a major surge, with the prices sitting at $2,963 to $16,280 as per SeatGeek. Both teams’ fan bases are required to spend a hefty amount of money to support their teams live. Miami’s home-field advantage plays a key role in driving prices higher, as fans can avoid airfare and hotel expenses, which allows them to spend more on tickets.

Furthermore, Indiana’s massive alumni network further intensifies demand. The university counts 805,000 living alumni, roughly four times more than Miami’s alumni base. The excitement for the matchup is what is sparking interest from both fan bases, as Chair of the Miami Host Committee CFP Jack Seiler explains it perfectly.

“I’m not sure there will be enough tickets anywhere,” Jack Seiler, chair of the 2026 Miami Host Committee CFP National Championship, said. “I have had more calls out of Indiana from people trying to get hotel rooms, get tickets, and find out restaurant recommendations. It is amazing.”

The College football playoffs are not just creating a lot of excitement but also reaching historic levels ahead of kickoff on Monday, January 19th, at Hard Rock Stadium. As SeatGeek Director of Marketing, Chris Leyden made it pretty clear that ticket prices have made a significant jump from previous CFP title games, which began with the 2014 season.

As of January 14, the average resale ticket price on SeatGeek stands at $5,004, including fees. That figure represents an increase of more than $1,500 compared to last year’s National Championship game, where Ohio State won against Notre Dame in Atlanta with an average resale price of $3,445.

“The combination of a potential history-making win for Indiana and proximity for Miami fans has created a significant spike in interest in the game,” Leyden said. “Ticket prices are currently closer to those of recent Super Bowls.”

What’s even more shocking is that from 2022 to 2024, the average resale prices never exceeded $2,500, but this year it broke all the records. The cheapest GDT (get-in-the-door ticket) is priced at $3,042. The data shows Florida leads the way with 37% of buyers, followed by Indiana at 10% and Illinois at 6%, with Ohio and Texas each accounting for 4%. This shows how intensely excited the fans are to witness a history-making win for both Indiana and Miami.

Premium seating comes at an even steeper cost. Fans hoping to secure a bottom-row seat on the 50-yard line face prices around $14,000 on Ticketmaster.

This is a defining moment for both teams, as it’s Indiana’s first-ever national title appearance, and even Miami has been waiting for this opportunity for almost 25 years since 2001. The ticket prices and fans’ excitement show how deeply they want their team to lift the title. Now, it will be interesting to see how Miami fares against the best team in the league.

How can Miami come up strong against Indiana?

Miami faces its toughest test against Indiana, and to come up strong against them, the Hurricanes need to rely on key players and strategic execution to overcome the Hoosiers’ dominant season.

Defensive ends Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor must continue pressuring Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza. Their star edge rushers combine for 7 1/2 sacks in the first two playoff games. Bain and Mesidor need to force Mendoza into making mistakes, as he ranks among the least pressured QBs in the league.

Controlling the time of possession can be critical for Miami. Against Ole Miss, they ran the ball 52 times for 191 yards, converting 11 out of 19 attempts on third down. However, Indiana also ranks in the top six for possession. Miami needs to make long drives and use its offensive line effectively to tire out Indiana’s defense.

Carson Beck cannot make any mistakes against Indiana, as they have forced 17 interceptions this season, including a pick-six in the Peach Bowl. Though he threw just one interception in the playoffs, his four interceptions against Louisville still concern the Miami fan base. It remains to be seen whether they can make it all happen against Indiana on January 19.