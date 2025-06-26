Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Admits to Guilt Over Role in Cal Triple Exodus

Fernando Mendoza’s name is making waves in college football circles as one of the offseason’s most intriguing transfers. He is now poised to captain the Indiana Hoosiers following a stellar 2024 campaign for the California Golden Bears, during which he passed for 3,004 yards, 16 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. It’s even more impressive considering he accomplished this behind an offensive line that allowed the fifth-most sacks per game in the country. Mendoza’s transfer to Indiana wasn’t solely for a change of teams.

He pointed to the Hoosiers’ offense-emphasizing coaching staff, headed by head coach Curt Cignetti and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan, as one of the big attractions. Development was the name of the game for Mendoza. He wanted to elevate his game and felt that Indiana’s innovative offense and nurturing atmosphere would serve him well to refine his skills and enhance his NFL draft potential. But it wasn’t a decision made lightly. Mendoza had played a starter’s role in 19 games for the Bears in two seasons, from third-string recruit to leader and emotional pillar of the team. His exit also meant a bigger exodus.

“At the end of the day, I feel a little bit guilty because I feel like if I would have stayed, maybe there would have been a greater chance of all three of us staying together because of that connection we had,” Mendoza mentioned to CBS Sports. “We’re in the huddle, Jaydn talking to Jack, I’m talking to Jack, we’re all talking to each other as a core leadership group. But at the same moment, we’re all still good friends, and we all wish Cal the best. It feels a little sad that something we helped to build kind of crumbles a little bit.” Cal stars players who transferred out included running back Jaydn Ott and tight end Jack Endries, leaving fans and teammates stunned.

The quarterback said he felt guilty and sad, realizing his choice could have been the factor in the dissolution of a close-knit community that had constructed the program’s recent image. It’s an offseason in which fans cringe, in which the transfer portal taketh away and giveth, and in which, for Cal, it mainly taketh away. A locker room that had just savored victory—upending Auburn, having College GameDay on campus, almost beating Miami in a late-night epic—now labors under the uncertainty. The Bears finished 6-7, but there was optimism. Jaydn Ott, the dynamic star who flirted with Georgia and Oklahoma before reaffirming his commitment to Cal, finally hung up the cleats.

He exhausted his patience, and soon others joined him: Kadarius Calloway, Byron Cardwell Jr., Justin Williams-Thomas, and, to everyone’s surprise, Jaivian Thomas, the presumed next man up. But it wasn’t just the running backs. The whole offense appeared to be heading for the exit. Eighteen of the 22 departing transfers played on the offensive side of the ball. And in the middle of it all was Fernando Mendoza. His farewell letter was emotional, thanking supporters and teammates for the experience, but also unvarnished: “Every person is faced with decisions that inevitably shape their lives, and rarely do they lack gravity. But for the sake of my football future, this is the decision I have reached.”

Off the field, it was chaotic. The donors were threatening to withhold funding if Ron Rivera, the new football GM, was not provided more authority. There was a power struggle, with boosters insisting Rivera be in charge, not the athletic director or even head coach Justin Wilcox. The locker room atmosphere grew even worse with the addition of new offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin, who had difficulty winning over players and, by some estimates, helped speed up the departures. So when Mendoza lugged his bags to Indiana, he was not simply abandoning a team—he was leaving a program that stood at the crossroads.

Fernando Mendoza’s draft stock soars

Fernando Mendoza is more than just a college sensation; he is a mouthful on the tongues of NFL scouts and draft experts. Anonymous NFL scouts rendered a judgment that’s set tongues wagging, and it’s a whole lot more thrilling than even Mendoza himself could have dreamed of. When Mendoza became Cal’s quarterback in 2023, it wasn’t because he was a heralded recruit—he was the third-stringer, forced into the limelight through sheer circumstance. But he ignited the Bears, passing for 1,708 yards and 14 touchdowns in only eight games.

Now that he has transferred to Indiana, Mendoza is seeing just how high his stock has risen. The word from NFL scouts who prefer to remain anonymous is simple: Mendoza is out of the closet, as it were. ESPN draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid have him rated as a top-five quarterback prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft, with some even throwing the phrase “first-round pick” into the conversation. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 225 pounds, he possesses the size, the quick release, and the arm ability to make all the throws with ease. His touch, his timing, and his knack for making plays in adversity have distinguished him from the rest.

But that’s where the story gets even more intriguing. Mendoza isn’t simply pursuing his NFL aspiration; he’s attempting to rebrand the story of Indiana football. The Hoosiers, for all of their shiny 11-2 mark last season, remain “paper tigers”—a team that just can’t seem to win the big ones. Scouts will scrutinize every snap Mendoza drops, not only for the defenses he’s playing but for the demons he’s fighting off from Indiana’s past. If he can take the Hoosiers to a signature victory—over, perhaps, Oregon or Penn State—he’ll demonstrate he’s a system quarterback no more.