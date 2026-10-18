Indiana Star Apologizes to Ryan Day on Camera for Past Vulgar Gesture Toward Ohio State: “I’m Really Sorry”

Ohio State had the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game within reach, only to let Indiana steal it. Ryan Day’s Buckeyes led at halftime but lost control in the third quarter. And when Jayden Fielding had a chance to force overtime, he missed a 27-yard field goal late in the fourth. Charlie Becker then delivered a crucial 33-yard catch, helping Indiana secure a 13-10 victory, its first over Ohio State since 1988. But Becker wasn’t satisfied with just beating the Buckeyes.

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During Indiana’s postgame stage celebration in Indianapolis, he responded to the famous “O-H” chant with a middle finger instead of “I-O” and mouthed “F-U” toward the FOX camera. The gesture went viral, giving Ohio State players and fans another reason to remember the defeat heading into this year’s rematch.

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After Saturday’s game, NBC4 cameras captured Becker approaching Day to apologize. “I was thinking about… I’m really sorry about that. That’s not me. I’m saying I’m sorry to you,” Becker told the Ohio State coach, according to footage shared by Joe Nugent on X.

But with the tables now turned, Becker’s apology to Ryan Day came as a surprise, although his Ohio State roots might explain the change of heart. “Charlie Becker found Ryan Day right after the game to apologize for his O-H-F-U last year on stage at the Big Ten Championship game. Charlie’s dad Dave played for Ohio State in the 90’s,” Joe Nugent posted alongside the clip on X.

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Becker’s Ohio State ties run deep. His father, Dave Becker, played linebacker for the Buckeyes in 1995. Charlie grew up in Nashville surrounded by Ohio State memorabilia, including Ezekiel Elliott decals, Buckeyes-themed bedroom walls, and season tickets. Yet Ohio State never offered him a scholarship, adding another layer to his relationship with the program.

Becker was a special teams player when Ohio State defeated Indiana in 2024. A year later, he helped the Hoosiers secure their first victory over the Buckeyes since 1988. Ahead of Saturday’s top-five rematch, Ryan Day acknowledged the threat Becker posed.

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“Certainly, Becker has made some big-time plays in big-time moments, and Marsh is playing as good as anybody right now. This is a huge challenge for our secondary,” Day said on October 14. He also insisted, “I don’t think anything that happened last year has anything to do with what is going on this year.”

Ohio State backed that up with a 19-15 victory. Despite Julian Sayin’s early struggles, the Buckeyes took a 10-7 halftime lead on Bo Jackson’s two-yard touchdown reception on fourth down. Jeremiah Smith added the decisive 38-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, finishing with four receptions for 68 yards.

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Indiana’s final opportunity ended when Nick Marsh failed to get a foot down on a potential touchdown catch. Ohio State also suffered a setback when Sayin exited late with an arm injury, with reports suggesting he could miss several weeks.

Becker, meanwhile, finished with nine catches for 165 yards. His performance drew praise from Day, who said after the game, “Charlie Becker just played out of his mind today.”

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Ohio State ended Indiana’s 22-game winning streak but now faces uncertainty over Sayin’s injury. For Becker, the defeat also marked a personal turning point as he approached Day to apologize for the gesture that had overshadowed last year’s championship celebration.