Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza Gains Major Attention After Ex-NFL GM’s Surprising Draft Verdict

Fernando Mendoza is quickly becoming a Big Ten standout as one of the most underrated QB additions this offseason. After a strong season at Cal, Mendoza brings experience and leadership to Indiana, bolstering the Hoosiers for another breakout season under Curt Cignetti. While quarterbacks like Drew Allar grab headlines, Mendoza steadily gains momentum, contributing to early predictions of a Big Ten berth for Indiana. His consistent improvement and impressive college record make him a true X-factor in a conference packed with talent. And it’s not us saying that, hear it from the vets…

Last season, Fernando Mendoza completed 68.7% of his passes for 3,004 yards and 16 touchdowns with just 6 interceptions. The surprising part is that despite having an inconsistent offensive line that allowed the 5th most sacks per game last year in the nation, Mendoza posted such a high-end performance. But the turning point came when he threw for 233 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and California celebrated their win against the Auburn Tigers with a 21-14 win.

So, there’s a reason why people should talk more about Fernando Mendoza, and John Talty didn’t hold back his praise for Indiana’s transfer QB on the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning show. “I’m bullish on Indiana this year, too, I mean, they’re not going to be surprising teams the way they did, but like, and I did a story on him recently, like, I think Fernando Mendoza is one of the least talked about/most important pickups of the cycle. I thought he was good at Cal last year; he will have more weapons at Indiana.” It’s a point that’s hard to dispute

It’s not just his performance in Cal that’s turning heads, but even his spring showing painted the same picture. Though no official stats were kept, unofficially, Fernando Mendoza completed 11 of 15 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns with just one interception. Now, you can understand why Talty is calling him one of the most important pickups of the cycle. But apart from Mendoza, even Indiana’s offensive line looks pretty impressive.

Even John Talty lauded Curt Cignetti for bringing in key pieces into his team and said, “I like what they’ve done offensively of Cignetti and those guys. So, I think there’s going to be a few teams that could be in that mix.” Well, Indiana’s offense is already making buzz in the CFB world. Indiana enters the 2025 season with national buzz, boasting the nation’s 8th-ranked offense according to CBS Sports.

Let’s be real, the hype does make sense, as last season Curt Cignetti’s offense led the nation with 55 red-zone touchdowns and averaged 41.3 points per game. Expectations are even higher in 2025, fueled by high-profile transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza (Cal) joining a loaded backfield including Roman Hemby. Even the offensive line’s reinforcement with Notre Dame’s Pat Coogan provides Mendoza the protection to unleash the Hoosiers’ potent deep passing attack.

Now, that’s not the only development going around Fernando Mendoza.

Fernando Mendoza’s NFL hype turns heads

Well, after a stellar season at Cal last season, Mendoza embarks on a new chapter with the Indiana Hoosiers. This guy is expected to start immediately, and the best part? The NFL draft buzz continues to build. Even though he is not a five-star recruit, Fernando Mendoza’s consistent improvement and composure have made him a genuine pro prospect. And NFL insiders are already praising his caliber.

Even NFL insiders are impressed. Former NFL GM Ran Carthon recently praised Mendoza highly on the NFL on CBS. Asked about a first-round draft pick, Carthon confidently replied,“I think he will probably go in that 15 to 20 range right now. However, he’s going to have a full season to allow himself to grow and be pushed up.” That’s a significant endorsement, especially from someone with Carthon’s drafting experience.

But Carthon reminded everyone that NFL draft trends favor quarterbacks. “It’s what we do in the National Football League. We run the quarterbacks up the board. So, all these guys end up getting drafted a little bit higher than probably their skill set says,” Carthon added. If Mendoza builds on his strong season, that bias could boost him even higher, perhaps into the top ten. Now, under Curt Cignetti’s leadership, he might make his biggest jump yet. But for now, all focus remains on his debut season with Indiana. Let’s wait and see how that turns out!