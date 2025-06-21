Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza Learns Surprising Draft Fate in Anonymous NFL Scouts’ Strong Verdict

“Fernandomania.” Halfway through the 2023 season, the California Golden Bears’ offense was stuck in the mud, a predictable and punchless unit spiraling towards irrelevance. Then, out of sheer desperation, HC Justin Wilcox handed the keys to a complete unknown: a redshirt freshman QB, Fernando Mendoza. Now, keep in mind that this wasn’t some 5-star golden boy destined to “magically uplift” the Bears mid-season. Going on a 1,708-yard and 14 TD run in 8 games, Mendoza showed he had the spark. Still, the question remained: Can a kid who was all set to go to Yale before Cal gave him his only Division I scholarship offer at the last minute truly change the game?

Well, after the 3000+ yard revival in 2024 with a beautiful 21-14 upset over Auburn, that once “forgettable” kid is now on the radar of every NFL scout, with ESPN’s draft gurus Matt Miller and Jordan Reid shockingly ranking him as a top-five QB prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft—a potential first-round pick hiding in plain sight. ESPN went on to note that, “At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Mendoza has ideal size, a quick release, fast decision-making and the arm talent to power the ball to every area of the field.” This Yale transfer has somehow mastered the touch, timing, and power to be a baller in the big league, and this is what sets him apart from the competition.

via Imago Source: Instagram

And how can we forget the Indiana angle? Mendoza was looking for a kingmaker, and who better than Curt Cignetti? A ridiculous 52-9 record at James Madison—Cignetti is an HC who is no slouch at turning a program into a national powerhouse. He did it with the Hoosiers and now with Mendoza’s “I needed to develop as a quarterback into a pro-ready quarterback” mindset, Cignetti could do magic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

This move to Indiana is the final piece of the puzzle that makes Reid and Miller’s predictions look less like a hot take and more like a spoiler. The QB is escaping the joke of an offensive line at Cal, which allowed the 5th-most sacks in the nation, for an upgraded Indiana front.

Added advantage? Mendoza gets to throw at legit NFL prospects like Elijah Sarratt. With how the Kurtis Rourke and Cignetti romance unfolded, if Mendoza manages to 1-up that, his draft stock won’t just rise—it will explode.

But there is one thing about Indiana that we and fans have come to realize: Under the Hoosiers’ Cinderella story and the sudden uprise, there is a label which marks them as the 2nd Penn State, aka, cannot win big games.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Big Ten gauntlet

On paper, the Hoosiers’ 11-2 record in 2024 looks like a massive success. But for anyone who watched them play, it was a hollow achievement. A win against UCLA, Maryland, and Nebraska? Okay, good. A win against Michigan? Might seem good, but remember this Sherrone Moore squad was a ghost of its former self. Oh, and the games that actually matter? Ohio State and Notre Dame? A combined 65-32 loss.

This entire campaign was more than enough for fans and critics to label the Hoosiers as “paper tigers”. And this reputation is what could end up becoming a double-edged sword for Mendoza. Every single snap he takes will be under a microscope, because he isn’t just competing against the defense in front of him; he’s competing against the ghosts of Indiana’s past.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But if he succeeds? If he leads Indiana to a win over a team like Oregon or Penn State? He will not only prove that he ain’t no system QB, but Cignetti will also get his redemption.