Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza Names $30M QB as Alabama’s Greatest in His Eyes

Fernando Mendoza’s story could have been totally different. Several programs rejected the Heisman winner during his high school recruiting, including his CFP semi-final matchup in Alabama. That meant that he didn’t get a chance to follow in the footsteps of his favorite Alabama player.

The Indiana QB1 was asked about his favorite Alabama player of all time on December 31, and the QB quickly picked Tua Tagovailoa. “I love Tua. I always say I love Tua. He’s a fantastic player, he plays with the Dolphins,” Mendoza replied.

“One of my favorite players of all time. I mean, obviously, he’s a lefty. So, I think it’s very interesting as a quarterback to kind of see that reverse, instead of a righty, like a reverse lefty throwing motion. And I would say it’s my favorite Alabama player of all time,” Mendoza added.

Tua Tagovailoa revolutionized the QB position at Alabama. He dragged a run-heavy Nick Saban offense into the modern era and paved the way for quarterbacks like Bryce Young. A four-star recruit in the 2017 class, the QB had a modest 17 offers, and Alabama naturally was the most important one.

A native of Hawaii, Tua Tagovailoa credited Alabama’s “church-going culture” as the main reason for his enrollment. Plus, of course, Nick Saban was a household name by that time, and recruits lined up to play under him. Although the QB stood as a backup to the electric Jalen Hurts in his freshman season, we still saw moments of brilliance.

Talk about clutch moments? Tua replaced Hurts in the 2018 national championship final midway through the game and ran riot over UGA’s defense. He became the architect of Bama’s 2018 national title win as he threw the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime to DeVonta Smith, finishing the game with 166 passing yards. A freshman, Tua was eventually voted the MVP and ultimately sealed his place in Bama’s offense for good.

“For kids back home, making our state proud is the biggest thing,” Tagovailoa said after the Natty win. “To be able to do this on a national level, in a big state, is just a great opportunity. It’s great exposure for us as well, you know, our (Polynesian) people.” The man had confidence and that composure under center, which continued in 2018 as well.

The 2020 NFL draft’s 5th overall pick threw for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns and gave away just 6 interceptions. Owing to the performances, Tua earned the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards and finished as the Heisman runner-up.

FOX Sports’ analyst touts Mendoza effect in predicting Bama’s defeat

Fernando Mendoza has been electric this season. The Hoosier’s QB1 has already thrown for 2,980 yards and rushed for another 240 at 71.5% efficiency. All of that earned him the Heisman award, as he became Indiana’s first player to win the coveted honor. The poise in the pocket, decision-making, and ability to function effectively in a pro-style offense set him apart. Factor in those clutch moments, and Alabama will have a hard time against Indiana in the CFP quarterfinal.

“Mendoza is battle-tested. He has faced great defenses. He has been behind on the road in the fourth quarter,” Joel Klatt said on his podcast. “I don’t think he’s going to flinch at all. This is an offense that did not do a lot against Ohio State, but when they needed it, they were great in the second half, and in particular, the fourth quarter. I think Indiana wins a very close game.”

Mendoza’s performance against Ohio State finally earned him the Heisman trophy. Going into the Big 10 championship game, Mendoza was battling against OSU’s Julian Sayin for the award. However, when push came to shove, the Miami native finally came up trumps. With just two minutes remaining on the fourth quarter clock, the Indiana QB1 executed a 33-yard, inch-perfect pass to receiver Charlier Becker on third-and-6, and the rest is history. Expect the same performance against Alabama since he is unlikely to be fazed by Bama’s stature or a stage like the iconic Rose Bowl.