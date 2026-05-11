Indiana’s Seven-Year College Veteran Still Chasing NFL Dream With $7.5B Team After Leaving Curt Cignetti

Football usually gives players four years to make a name for themselves. Louis Moore had to fight for seven. His path took him from dusty junior college fields to an unexpected courtroom battle, all just to keep his helmet on. Now, that same stubborn drive has landed the undrafted rookie a safety spot with the $7.5 billion NFL franchise, the Miami Dolphins.

Miami has spent years hunting for fast, instinctive DBs who play aggressively in space. Louis Moore checks those boxes immediately and beyond. There’s another thing NFL teams value, and that’s resilience, and that’s what his whole football existence was about. This is an underdog story about a player who heard no 257 times.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Louis Moore, his college journey began driving across Texas with his mom, LaVonda Moore, hoping somebody, anybody, would notice him. He’d been to camps, showcases, and recruiting events, and still, no Power Four offers came. It was just rejection after rejection. He was reportedly turned down by 257 schools before Navarro College finally gave him a chance.

That JUCO was the only opportunity he got at first. And even then, football kept testing him. He redshirted in his first year, which was in 2019. COVID wrecked the 2020 season, while a misdiagnosed ACL injury complicated everything further. He then changed his position from WR to safety before the 2021 season. A lot of players talk about betting on themselves, but Louis Moore actually did it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were probably just the best opportunity he had at that time,” Navarro head coach Scott Parr said. “He believed in himself. He took a chance on himself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came the play that changed everything for Louis Moore. It came against Cisco College when Navarro’s season was seconds from ending. Even Parr admitted he thought it was over. But then, when they ran the ball, the safety lunged into the backfield, ripped the ball loose, scooped it himself, and sprinted nearly 30 yards for the game-winning TD.

His mother said he cried afterward. And that explains how such a play means the world to him as an overlooked player. So when Indiana finally offered him in 2022, he finally stepped onto a Big Ten field after years of feeling overlooked and proved his worth across two seasons in Bloomington, where he recorded 83 tackles and three interceptions in 2023. But then came the coaching turnover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Allen left, and Curt Cignetti arrived. As continuity snapped, Louis Moore decided to leave and headed to Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin in 2024, hoping the SEC experience would do well for him in his NFL pursuit. Instead, he started just two games as a Rebel. Yet again, he refused to accept defeat. Except this time, it wasn’t a battle with football alone.

The NCAA fight that led to his final showdown with Curt Cignetti

His final college season almost didn’t happen. Because he played junior college football, the NCAA tried to rule his five-year eligibility window closed. Instead of walking away, Moore sought a court injunction in Texas. A judge stepped in, ruling that the NCAA’s timeline unfairly restricted him. That crucial legal victory kept him on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I needed this year back,” he said. “I needed to show what I can do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You see, he was already 24 then (he turned 25 this January). There was no guaranteed future for him. Even while practicing, Louis Moore didn’t know if he’d be allowed to play. But Indiana kept winning. And eventually, so did he.

When Curt Cignetti took over Indiana, Moore initially transferred to Ole Miss. But he returned to Bloomington for his final fight in 2025. Under Cignetti’s aggressive defensive scheme, Moore finally thrived, intercepting six passes and earning All-American honors. Now, stepping away from Cignetti’s college system, Moore takes his hard-earned resume straight to the professional stage.