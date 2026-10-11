“Infect the Outcome”: Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Draws Criticism Over Troubling Contrast From Nick Saban Era

Taking over Nick Saban’s Alabama job was never going to be easy, and Kalen DeBoer is finding that out the hard way. Georgia edged the Crimson Tide 20-17 yesterday, but Alabama had its chances to take control. Instead, Dijon Lee’s costly penalty proved decisive, putting DeBoer’s discipline and team management under the spotlight just when the pressure was mounting.

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“You have to have discipline within your program, and these type of things never happen under Nick Saban, because they knew the minute they stepped off the bus, it was certain things you couldn’t do,” said Beanie Wells, a former Ohio State running back who also played for the Arizona Cardinals, during a CBS Sports discussion of the game yesterday.

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“You can’t put your team in a situation to where you’re going to do something mentally that’s going to affect us and infect the outcome of a win-loss of a football game,” he added.

These comments came after Dijon Lee’s costly personal foul with 2:19 remaining in the fourth quarter handed Georgia the opportunity to seal its 20-17 victory over Alabama. With the Crimson Tide desperate for one final chance to regain possession, the young cornerback’s loss of composure proved decisive.

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After being targeted repeatedly by Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton throughout the top-10 showdown, Lee became embroiled in a heated altercation with Bulldogs receiver Craig Dandridge, shoving him in the face after a second-down play concluded. The penalty gifted Georgia a fresh set of downs, allowing the Bulldogs to kneel out the clock.

Had Lee kept his emotions in check, Alabama would have had a golden opportunity to force a crucial third-and-2 stop, potentially giving the Crimson Tide one final chance to mount a scoring drive. Instead, the costly penalty handed the Bulldogs a fresh set of downs, allowing them to kneel out the clock and seal the victory.

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Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was visibly furious over the sophomore’s costly lapse in judgment. When ESPN cameras caught him on the sideline following the penalty, DeBoer appeared to unleash a level of anger rarely seen from him. He turned towards Lee and let his frustration spill over, shouting, “You cost us the game.”

“We preach emotional maturity, and I really feel strong across the board we had that with our team, and didn’t,” DeBoer said after the game. “We never expected that to happen. If you’re out there giving everything you’ve got, you’ve got to give yourself a chance.

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“Emotional maturity is what it comes down to and, you know, we’ve been pretty good at that the last two years. Obviously, when a moment comes up as we had just now, we didn’t respond the right way.”

Speaking of Nick Saban, the former Alabama head coach suspended five key players for four games during his first tenure with the team after they received impermissible benefits through the university’s textbook distribution program.

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Although the suspensions undoubtedly hurt the team, they sent a clear message that discipline and accountability came first.

A stronger comparison is DeVonta Smith’s 2019 suspension after he threw a retaliatory punch against Texas A&M. Nick Saban benched the star receiver for the first half of Alabama’s game against Tennessee, stressing that players must keep their emotions in check.

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As of now, there has been no announcement of disciplinary action against Dijon Lee, but the possibility remains significant. Kalen DeBoer will have to set an example to maintain discipline within the team, and we might get a hint of his decision in the upcoming game against the Tennessee Volunteers.