Injured Garrett Nussmeier Gets Cornered by Brian Kelly & LSU Assistant After Poor Camp Day – Report

Things are taking a toll in Baton Rouge. And LSU QB, Garrett Nussmeier, is at the helm of it. After a minor scare last week where he had to leave practice with a knee issue, Nussmeier was soon confirmed to be “fine” by LSU head coach Brian Kelly. With his past season behind him, a rollercoaster mix of highs, like a 300-yard opener, and tough lows against top SEC defenses. Garrett is now coming back leaner, stronger, and sharper. Other than carrying LSU’s offense this year, Nussmeier is also looking to contribute more on the run. That leverages his better conditioning to evade the ever-present SEC pass rush.

However, as per recent reports, there are certain things that Nussmier is doing wrong during his fall camp practice. And that’s what made Coach Brian Kelly and OC Joe Sloan have ‘the’ talk with him. “During 7 on 7 red zone work during @LSUfootball practice,” sports director Jacques Doucet writes on X. “Garrett Nussmeier threw a high fade towards the corner that was intercepted by Mansoor Delane. Nussmeier wasn’t happy at all about what happened, had [a] long discussion with Brian Kelly and Joe Sloan after [the] play.” As LSU gears up for its season opener against Clemson, all eyes are on Garrett. And mistakes like these can affect the Tigers’ offense and also Nussmeier’s Heisman dreams.