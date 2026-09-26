Injured Ohio State Star at Risk of Losing His Starting Job After Recent Setback

Daniels gets hurt, Siereveld slides over, VanSickle steps in, and suddenly Ohio State might have stumbled into a better right side of the offensive line, which is not exactly how Daniels probably imagined trying to keep his starting job. But the Buckeyes can use any improvement they can get up front right now, because consistency has been a problem early in the season, especially on third down, where they are converting just 36.4% of their chances, the worst mark in the Big Ten.

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Phillip Daniels’ injury has turned into something bigger than a simple availability issue.

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He entered the week listed as questionable, which left the door open for a return against Illinois. By Friday, though, Ohio State had downgraded him to doubtful, making it increasingly likely that Austin Siereveld will remain at right tackle while Gabe VanSickle starts again at right guard.

That matters because this combination was not created only because Daniels got hurt. Ohio State had already used Siereveld at tackle and VanSickle at guard against Ball State when Daniels was pulled for multiple drives because of his performance. So even before the injury, the Buckeyes had already started testing another option on the right side.

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VanSickle has also earned trust inside the locker room. Luke Montgomery said, “Gabe’s been great. He’s definitely a guy you can count on in a couple of different positions.”

Daniels suffered the lower-body injury late in Ohio State’s 24-23 loss to Texas and needed assistance leaving the field. He then missed the Kent State game, although Ryan Day has said the injury is not expected to be long-term and that Daniels would practice in some capacity this week.

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That is where the pressure starts to build. If Siereveld and VanSickle keep the right side stable and help improve a running game that has struggled early in the season, Daniels could return healthy without automatically walking back into the same role.

Ohio State needs that improvement badly. The Buckeyes went just 1-of-5 on attempts of four yards or fewer last weekend, and Ryan Day has made it clear he wants to see someone finally break through for a 100-yard rushing game.

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The concern does not stop on the right side, either. First-year starting left tackle Ian Moore has had an uneven start and has allowed pressure that has forced Julian Sayin to move outside the pocket. That puts more pressure on offensive line coach Tyler Bowen and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to find a combination that can protect Sayin and create more reliable running lanes.

That is why Illinois matters. The matchup gives Ohio State a chance to find out whether this reshuffled line can actually solve some of those problems before the Buckeyes head to Kinnick Stadium to face Iowa next week.

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And for Daniels, the timing could not be more awkward. Getting healthy may be one challenge. Getting his starting job back could become another.

Can Ohio State’s O-line hold against Bret Bielema’s squad?

On paper, Illinois’ defensive front should not create major problems for Ohio State.

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Despite the Buckeyes’ own offensive line concerns, the Fighting Illini enter this matchup as a 27.5-point underdog, and their defensive front has struggled to replace the talent they lost during the offseason.

Illinois had to rebuild its front seven after losing seven of its eight defensive linemen who played significant snaps last season. The result has been a defense that has struggled against the run, allowing around 131 rushing yards per game and giving up 194 rushing yards to UAB.

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New defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck’s 3-3-5 stack defense has also created challenges. With only three down linemen on most snaps, Illinois lacks the size and physical presence needed to consistently control the line of scrimmage against a Big Ten opponent.

Simply put, this matchup feels more like a chance for Ohio State’s offensive line to rebuild confidence than a true test of whether the unit has fixed all of its issues.