Injured Penn State Athlete Makes Promise to James Franklin After HC Confirmed Crisis

Penn State’s fall camp is in progress, but not without its fair share of initial drama. Days into preseason preparation, HC James Franklin did not mince his words. “The injury list is not great right now,” he asserted in a media interaction. That alone was sufficient to send alarm bells ringing in Happy Valley. And whereas some of those injuries are minor and can be tolerated, one prominent veteran has been declared out for the whole 2025 season, making an impact not only on roster strength but on team confidence.

The Nittany Lions brought in Trebor Pena (Syracuse), Devonte Ross (Troy), and Kyron Hudson (USC) during the offseason. All three have impressed in initial camp action, with crisp routes, timing with Drew Allar, and the locker room presence Franklin’s staff adores. It’s a massive boost, particularly with some depth players already out injured, including one likely backup who was quietly useful in special teams and situational duty.

As On3’s Sean Fritz reports, the mystery veteran is Kaden Saunders, who’s now officially ruled out for the entire season with an ongoing injury. Although Saunders may not have been WR1 caliber this season, his absence is one of several mounting injury issues already putting Franklin’s depth scheming to the test. But in typical Penn State style, the tale did not conclude with the diagnosis; it was Saunders himself who provided the faithful something to hold on to.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’ll be back! God’s plan 🙏🏽” that was Saunders’ simple but emotional message posted on X. A quiet promise to Franklin, his teammates, and every fan who’s ever yelled their lungs out from Beaver Stadium’s stands. It was just a message with weight. After all the injuries he’s already fought through, this felt like a deeper commitment, not just to returning, but to proving his story at Penn State isn’t done yet.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Prior to the injury, this is how Saunders graded out on the field: During his Penn State career, he appeared in 19 games over 2022-2024 with eight catches for 77 yards and one touchdown (avg 9.6 yds per catch). As a punt return specialist, he accumulated 17 returns for 113 yards (average around 6.6 yards per return) and played in each season’s special teams roster, most notably the 2023 season, where he was the main punt returner through the first five games. Although Saunders’ loss creates a definite void, it also brings attention squarely to the rebuilt receiving corps that stands poised to pick up the slack in his wake.

Breaking down the stats behind Penn State’s new WRs

Trebor Peña broke out in 2024 for Syracuse with 84 catches for 941 yards and nine scores, averaging 11.2 yards per reception, and also chipping in on special teams. His versatility earns him the natural role of plugging in some instant production into PSU’s offense. Devonte Ross wrapped his 2024 Troy season as one of the country’s top slot producers: 76 receptions for 1,043 yards (13.7 avg) and 11 scores, establishing himself as a mid-season game-breaker with several 20-plus-yard plays.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USC’s Kyron Hudson had 38 catches for 462 yards and three scores in 2024 (12.2 yards per reception). He is 6 feet 1 inch and 215 pounds, combining size with route finesse to provide possession security and downfield matchup flexibility. These incoming transfers now complement a returning nucleus headed by KeAndre Lambert‑Smith, who paced Penn State last year with 673 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Collectively, this receiver unit could be the most complete James Franklin has employed in recent years, with a mix of veteran reps, upside youth, and defined roles throughout. And as Saunders vows to return, his spirit and determination remain part of the 2025 journey, one that’s already shaping up to be as much about perseverance as it is about potential.