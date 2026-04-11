Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeCollege Football

Injured Syracuse WR Rejects Fran Brown’s Advice, Makes Career Intentions Clear

Isha

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 11, 2026 | 4:59 PM EDT

HomeCollege Football

Injured Syracuse WR Rejects Fran Brown’s Advice, Makes Career Intentions Clear

Isha

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 11, 2026 | 4:59 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Syracuse got a significant blow during the spring practice when wide receiver Calvin Russell III suffered a torn Achilles tendon. Expectedly, everyone thought he would miss the upcoming season, including his head coach, Fran Brown. When the latter gave his injured star receiver a chance to sit out the season, he wasn’t prepared for the answer he got.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The first day I got hurt, Coach Fran and I had a conversation,” Russell said on Friday night. “The first thing he opened up with was, ‘Do I want to sit out?’ I told him, ‘I ain’t come here to sit out, I came to play football.’ “So that’s what’s going on right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked what makes his situation unique and why he’s confident about a quick return, the dual-sport freshman kept things calm and composed. He expressed full confidence in his recovery, stating he expects to be back on the field by late October.

Top Stories

Image for Kai Trump Under Fire for Allegedly Violating Cardinal Augusta National Rule

1 day ago

Image for Robert MacIntyre Crosses All Lines After Augusta National Disciplined Him for Offensive Gesture

22 hrs ago

Image for Cowboys Star, Who Received Three-Year Extension, Faces Felony Charges After Arrest

9 hrs ago

Image for Dianna Russini Gets Benched as New York Times Investigates Links With Mike Vrabel, Per Page Six

15 hrs ago

Image for Rory McIlroy’s Message to 18-Year-Old Amateur After Historic Masters Moment Speaks Volumes

20 hrs ago

Image for Legendary Commentator Mark Jones Reveals Reason Behind Leaving ESPN After 36 Years, Outlines Future Plans

15 hrs ago

“Uh, no. I’m just young. I’m young. Healthy

Russell underwent traditional surgery rather than opting for the “Speed bridge” repair. Further, the top five wide receiver in the 2026 class spoke highly of quarterback Steve Angeli and credited him for keeping him sane through it all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angeli completed 1,317 yards and scored 10 touchdowns last season before going down with a similar injury. Now, the quarterback is 6 months into his recovery and is back on the field for practice, but not yet with contact. Angeli has been Russell’s backbone through this time. He even suggested the surgeon Martin O’Malley to him for his surgery. Dr. O’Malley is a renowned surgeon who has treated NBA stars Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, and Tyrese Haliburton.

ADVERTISEMENT

They saw him on the field in his scooter, with his foot elevated, just six days after his surgery. He took a few passes over the shoulder and roamed around for a bit just to keep his sanity intact.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just catching a ball keeps my head up,” Russell said. “It keeps my head in the game.”

Fran Brown is also confident that the freshman will be back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m confident Calvin will return stronger because of our culture, commitment to our players, and the relationships Calvin has with me and his daily coach,” Orange coach Fran Brown said in a statement.

Fran Brown is all set for the upcoming season

Despite a few ups and downs, Syracuse seems to be coming together for the upcoming season. So far, the team has had four practices on their new ground. Coach Brown, along with Deion Sanders, proposed a joint spring practice, which was declined twice.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most admirable aspects of their practice so far is the newly formed defense under defensive coordinator Vince Kehres. Antoine Deslauriers and Chris Peal, the cornerbacks, have been in grind mode, adapting to the new system.

“Completely different,” Deslauriers said. “For me, it was really throwing everything out from last year and learning a whole new system. I think Coach Vince Kehres made everything really easy for us to learn.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Isha

22 Articles

Isha is a College Football Journalist at EssentiallySports, where she covers the sport with a focus on tactical nuance, player dynamics, and the stories that unfold beyond the field. Her work blends sharp analysis with context-driven storytelling, offering readers a deeper understanding of both the game itself and the ecosystem around it. With years of experience as an athlete, Isha brings a lived understanding of the aggression, discipline, and emotional intensity that define team sports. This background shapes her writing, allowing her to approach college football with authenticity and insight. With a degree in Political Science and a law degree underway, her academic journey adds another layer to her perspective—helping her examine not just what happens during games, but the structures, decisions, and narratives that shape them. At EssentiallySports, Isha focuses on delivering coverage that goes beyond the scoreboard, capturing both the action on the field and the drama that unfolds when the cameras are off.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Amit

ADVERTISEMENT