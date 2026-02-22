Injury Blow May Force Shane Beamer To Make an Unexpected Move for South Carolina

When South Carolina landed Jacarrius Peak on January 9, it felt like their protection wall was set. A four-year veteran from NC State, he entered as On3’s top OT available. And the buzz was instant as he was labeled the “key pickup for protecting LaNorris Sellers in 2026.” And then, just over a month later, everything got shaky.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Per reports from InsideTheGamecocks.com’s JC Shurburtt, Jacarrius Peak has suffered an injury. The news surfaced on Saturday with no official confirmation, no clarity on severity, and no timeline, either. But the early tone is not encouraging as he was supposed to start at tackle opposite Josiah Thompson.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Carolina hired Randy Clements to clean up the trenches as Shane Beamer overhauled the room in both personnel and coaching. This was the reset year and Jacarrius Peak was supposed to be the stabilizer. At 6’4, 310 pounds, with 38 career games and 32 starts, he was coming to Columbia to lead.

Last season, Peak had 13 starts and earned All-ACC Honorable Mention, ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week, 50 pancake blocks, 18 knockdowns, and became the second-highest graded pass blocker at left tackle in the ACC. On3 ranked him No. 8 overall in the transfer portal cycle and the No. 2 OT behind Jordan Seaton, who landed at LSU. Now, the Gamecocks are staring at contingency plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spring practice starts March 4 so Shane Beamer needs to go through his OLs again. South Carolina has true freshman Zyon Guiles, redshirt seniors Armando Nieves, Dayne Arnett, Seth Smith, and redshirt junior Ebubedike Nnabugwu. But none carry Peak’s upsides nor the expectation of protecting the QB’s blind side.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

USC’s Director of Player Personnel Darren Uscher didn’t hide that when talking about Peak earlier this month.

“That’s a guy you go out and get and we had the resources in order to do so,” he told GamecockCentral. “We had our eye on him for a long time and obviously he’s the type of player that can be the foundational piece of the program and with our quarterback, we wanted to make sure that his blind side was protected.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While his status is in question, the positive side is it’s still February. If this is a manageable injury, Jacarrius Peak has time. But if his injury is severe and he’s out, what does Shane Beamer do next?

ADVERTISEMENT

Shane Beamer might have to dive into the portal again

If Jacarrius Peak’s injury lingers or looks long-term, don’t be surprised if this staff gets aggressive again. There might be another late-cycle portal addition. While top players are gone now, some hidden OT gems remain in the mix for the best remaining uncommitted prospects as of late February 2026.

Broderick Shull from Auburn is a 6’5, 327 pound former 4-star who was heavily recruited by Nebraska and Duke out of high school. Then there’s Nyier Daniels from Georgia, a 6’7, 390 pound giant. The redshirt freshman entered the portal in early January and remains uncommitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Carolina can’t afford another year of shaky protection. LaNorris Sellers’ development depends on it. So does the offense and Shane Beamer’s momentum. If Jacarrius Peak returns healthy, this becomes a minor scare. If he doesn’t, this turns into a defining offseason decision.