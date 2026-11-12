Injury Corner: Ole Miss Suffers, USC in Trouble, Alabama QB Uncertain, OSU Crisis & More

College football’s November schedule is getting tighter, and the injury reports are starting to look just as unforgiving. Ole Miss has a major problem before visiting Oklahoma, Indiana faces a personnel headache against USC, and Alabama’s QB situation remains uncertain while Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, and LSU are sorting through their own availability concerns.

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Ole Miss takes a hit before Oklahoma showdown

Ole Miss doesn’t need another problem after getting flattened 42-7 by Georgia. Now, the Rebels have a difficult trip to Norman, and their first availability report offers little comfort with 11 players listed as out.

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RB Kewan Lacy is ruled out with a shoulder injury. The Rebels will also be without OLs Patrick Kutas and Carius Curne, LBs Keaton Thomas, Ant Davis Jr., and JaMichael Garrett, and safeties Edwin Joseph, Gerald Lacy Jr., and Nascar McCoy. Safety MJ Preston is listed as doubtful.

There are more question marks. DE Kam Franklin and safety Sharif Denson are questionable, leaving the defense with some uncertainty ahead of a matchup against the Sooners.

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QB Trinidad Chambliss, however, is listed as probable, alongside WR Deuce Alexander and DT Will Echoles. That’s something for Ole Miss to work with.

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Oklahoma has its own absences, including LB Taylor Heim, DB Dakota Fields, WR Trell Harris, TE Trynae Washington and OL Fred Hinton. OL Ryan Fodje is doubtful, while RB Tory Blaylock and LBs Cole Sullivan and James Nesta are questionable. Eddy Pierre-Louis and Jacobe Johnson are probable.

The Sooners are coming off a 23-7 win over Florida. Ole Miss, meanwhile, needs a response quickly. At 6-3, another loss could leave its playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

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USC gets a bad injury picture against Indiana

USC travels to Bloomington with eight players listed as out, including WRs Terrell Anderson and Corey Simms, safeties Kendarius Reddick and Trestin Castro, LBs Taylor Johnson and Roman Marchetti, and OLs Kilian O’Conor and Hayden Treter. The Trojans also have TE Walter Matthews questionable.

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Indiana will be without RB Turbo Richard, who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. DL Kellan Wyatt is also out, while DB A.J. Harris and All-American LB Rolijah Hardy are questionable.

Alabama receives encouraging QB news

Alabama’s first report ahead of Vanderbilt brings some relief. QB Keelon Russell is listed as probable with an ankle issue. DB Zabien Brown and OL William Sanders are also probable. RB EJ Crowell and DB Chuck McDonald III join them.

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The absences are still piling up. TE Josh Ford is out for the season with an ACL injury, while DL Mhari Johnson is also ruled out. DL Jeremiah Beaman, LBs Cayden Jones and Desmond Umeozulu, DB Nick Sherman, and OL Casey Poe remain sidelined.

Oregon and Michigan have plenty to manage

Oregon’s biggest defensive loss remains edge rusher Teitum Tuioti, who is out for the season after knee surgery. RB Jordon Davison is also out, while QB Dante Moore remains sidelined for the season. Several other defensive and offensive depth pieces are unavailable, including Aaron Flowers, Brayden Platt, Matthew Johnson, Trent Ferguson, and Dave Iuli. OLB Nasir Wyatt is probable, while Andrew Olesh remains doubtful.

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Michigan’s report is hardly encouraging either. OLs Andrew Sprague and Ace Hamilton are out, while Blake Frazier is doubtful. Several receivers and defensive players are also unavailable or questionable.

Texas and LSU get potential reinforcements

Texas has some welcome news before heading to Baton Rouge. WR Cam Coleman and edge rusher Colin Simmons are both off the availability report and expected to be available. Hero Kanu is questionable. RB Hollywood Smothers, OL Trevor Goosby, TE Nick Townsend, and edge rusher Richard Wesley are out.

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LSU has four players out, including safety Dashawn Spears, WR Phillip Wright III, LB Charles Ross II, and DT Richard Anderson. LB Whit Weeks is listed as questionable after missing time with a fractured fibula. OT Weston Davis and DE Gabriel Reliford are probable.

Florida, Kentucky, Ohio State, and Northwestern face their own problems

Florida will be without WR Vernell Brown III, safety Bryce Thornton, ILB Jaden Robinson, and TE Evan Chicea against Kentucky. The Wildcats have their own concerns, with WR Nic Anderson, DBs Jaden Smith and Grant Grayton, and ILB Antwan Smith out.

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Ohio State’s situation might be the most uncomfortable of the group. QB Julian Sayin remains out with a fractured right elbow. RB Ja’Kobi Jackson, safety Dashawn Stewart, WR Brennan Schramm, OL Jaxon Powell, and TE Max LeBlanc are also unavailable. WRs Brandon Inniss, Phillip Bell, and Brock Boyd are questionable. Safety Terry Moore, LB Eli Lee, and OLs Deontae Armstrong and Max Riley are also listed as questionable.

Northwestern won’t have QB Aidan Chiles, who is out with an upper-body injury. Several other Wildcats are sidelined as well, including DB Josh Fussell and RB Daniel Anderson.