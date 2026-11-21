Clemson’s quarterback room is falling apart at the worst possible time. The Tigers lost both their starter and backup to injuries in the same game, leaving Dabo Swinney scrambling for answers ahead of Week 12.

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With healthy options running out, Swinney is turning to an unlikely solution: a sophomore who started his Clemson career at quarterback before switching to wide receiver this season.

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“Chris Denson, back in the quarterback room. The Clemson QB-turned-WR is back at QB tonight and will be the third-stringer behind Trent Pearman and Brock Bradley,” Clemson beat writer Chapel Fowler of The State reported on X on November 21.

The trouble started during Clemson’s 20-6 loss to Georgia Tech in Week 11. True freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds injured his left knee while sliding on the opening drive. Further tests revealed a torn meniscus, requiring season-ending surgery.

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Clemson then lost Christopher Vizzina, who had already been dealing with an ankle problem when he entered the game. During the final drive, he took a heavy hit, suffered a concussion, and was taken to the hospital.

With Vizzina in concussion protocol, fifth-year senior Trent Pearman is preparing for his first career start against Duke. The former walk-on will have freshman Brock Bradley as his primary backup, with Denson providing additional depth.

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The quarterback crisis is only part of Clemson’s injury concerns. Roughly 20 players have been sidelined across the roster, complicating preparations for the final stretch of the season.

And this isn’t the first time Swinney has had to get creative with Clemson’s quarterback depth. Back in 2018, multiple transfers depleted the Tigers’ quarterback room, prompting the coaching staff to designate wide receiver Hunter Renfrow as an emergency quarterback.

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That same season, Trevor Lawrence suffered an injury against Syracuse, forcing third-string quarterback Chase Brice into action. Brice helped Clemson pull off a dramatic 27-23 comeback victory, and the Tigers eventually won the national championship.

More recently, Cade Klubnik’s high-ankle sprain in October 2025 forced Vizzina into his first career start against SMU. Now, the same quarterback finds himself sidelined, leaving Swinney searching for another emergency option.

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For Denson, the move brings his Clemson journey full circle. He arrived as a three-star dual-threat quarterback from Plant City, Florida, after flipping his commitment from Coastal Carolina in November 2024.

After limited offensive opportunities during his first season, Denson got his chance against Furman. He completed all four of his passes for 22 yards and a touchdown while rushing six times for 106 yards and another score.

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His explosive running ability generated interest in a potential quarterback competition ahead of the 2026 season. However, Swinney ultimately decided a move to wide receiver would give the sophomore a better opportunity to contribute.

Explaining the decision, Swinney said, “It wasn’t close, and we want to try to get the kid on the field.”

While impressed by Denson’s athleticism, the coach believed his passing ability needed further development to compete for the starting job.

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Swinney also addressed Denson’s long-term prospects, saying, “If he wants to play at the next level, he’s going to need a position change.”

Denson subsequently appeared in six games at wide receiver during the 2026 season, recording two rushing attempts for three yards. Now, injuries have brought him back to his original position.

Dabo Swinney Has a Special Package Ready for Denson

During Tuesday’s media availability, Swinney confirmed that Clemson was preparing a specific offensive package for Denson, although he declined to reveal how extensively the sophomore might be used.

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“We’ve had to move Denson back to the quarterback room, and you know, we got to have a plan for him,” Swinney said. “Obviously, he brings something different, so we’ll have a plan for him as well and a package. So, that’s where we are.”

Interestingly, Clemson has already experimented with this approach. When Klubnik missed the 2025 SMU game with an ankle injury, the Tigers designed a special package for Denson. He took one snap and rushed for two yards.

Even after his transition to a wide receiver-running back hybrid role in July 2026, offensive coordinator Chad Morris confirmed that Denson would continue taking quarterback repetitions during practice.

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That experience gives Clemson an existing foundation for using his dual-threat abilities. While Pearman remains the expected starter and Bradley his backup, Denson could offer a different dimension in designed running situations.

When asked whether Denson would see the field against Duke, Swinney offered no guarantees. “I don’t know. We’ll see. We’ll see how it all plays out,” he said.

Clemson’s matchup with Duke in Durham, North Carolina, is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. After the Georgia Tech defeat, the Tigers face another challenge with a significantly depleted quarterback group.

For Denson, it’s an unexpected opportunity to contribute at the position he originally came to Clemson to play. Whether he receives meaningful snaps or remains an emergency option, his versatility gives Swinney another way to manage the team’s mounting injury problems.