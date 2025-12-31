Injury Update: Indiana WR Confirms Change in Starting List For Curt Cignetti

As the No. 1 ranked Indiana Hoosiers gear up for their biggest test of the season against No. 9 Alabama in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day, Curt Cignetti’s squad might be getting an unexpected boost at just the right time. The word around the program is that Cignetti’s team is expecting the unexpected: a former Michigan man back in pads.

On December 30th, Indiana insider for 247Sports Jared Kelly hopped onto X and revealed the news that many Indiana Hoosiers fans didn’t expect to see: “ Indiana WR Tyler Morris is back practicing. Michigan transfer who suffered a torn ACL in spring camp. #iufb”

Must admit, it’s great news for the Indiana Hoosiers. He was initially expected to be out for the entire 2025 season. The fact that he’s already on the field in some capacity means his rehabilitation is going well and ahead of schedule. While there hasn’t been an official update on his game status. This is still a big mental boost for the team as they get ready for their crucial playoff game.

Before his injury, Morris was supposed to be a key part of the Hoosiers’ plans. This was especially important after Indiana dealt with some depth issues at wide receiver. He had a solid career at Michigan. That run peaked in the 2024 season, when he led the team in receiving with 23 catches for 248 yards and two touchdowns. He now has a total of 39 catches for 470 yards and three touchdowns in his career.

His potential return for the playoff game against Alabama is particularly interesting because he has a history with the Crimson Tide. Back in the 2024 Rose Bowl (which was the 2023 season’s playoff semifinal), he caught a memorable 38-yard touchdown pass for Michigan that helped secure the win.

If he’s able to play, Morris would immediately help the team by providing much-needed depth at the wide receiver position. The Hoosiers’ offense is pass-happy and spreads the ball around, with multiple receivers logging over 300 yards this season. The 5-foot-11 wideout could easily step right into the slot receiver role where he was projected to start before his injury.

Although it’s not 100% certain he’ll be cleared, you can fully expect Indiana’s WR1 to strap up for this game.

Omar Cooper Jr. full clearly for Rose Bowl

Indiana Hoosiers’ go-to wideout Omar Cooper Jr. is officially back from his leg injury. The docs have given him a “full go” against Kalen DeBoer’s squad. Cooper got hurt in the first quarter of the Big Ten Championship Game. But the recent bye week gave him enough recovery time. By all accounts, he’s feeling “a lot better.” Safe to say, Hoosiers will have their top playmaker ready for the biggest game of their lives.

Cooper has been phenomenal for the Hoosiers this season. Easily the best player on the offense outside Fernando Mendoza for many. The Indiana native leads his hometown program impressive 58 catches for 804 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, stats that earned him second-team All-Big Ten honors.

No wide receivers in college football this season had better clutch-play than the man himself. The 6’1 wideout is a big reason the Hoosiers have the No.1 seed and are undefeated. All thanks to his incredible toe-tapping touchdown against Penn State earlier in the year.

His return could cause serious headaches for Alabama’s defensive backs. They will now have to go toe-to-toe with two WR1s. That includes Elijah Sarratt.