Insider: Dante Moore To Let Go of Ducks’ Massive NIL Paycheck if NFL Draft Assurance Is Made

Last week, I reported that word was Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was expected back with the Ducks in 2026, but as I’ve found out in recent days, that may not be concrete. Here’s the latest, as well as an update on LaNorris Sellers.

Dante Moore

Last week, I reported word out of Oregon was that quarterback Dante Moore was expected back with the Ducks for the 2026 season. A massive NIL package, a Heisman Trophy candidacy, and a structure at Oregon that almost guarantees Moore’s success were listed as the prime reasons the quarterback would return. This report was also confirmed by outlets outside of Essentially Sports.

But as with all things, especially those that include a lot of money, change is possible.

Speaking with those around Moore, I’m told there’s a likelihood that the quarterback will enter the draft if the intelligence received before the deadline for underclassmen declarations indicates that the quarterback will be selected in the top five. At the very least, Moore’s advisors will recommend he enter the event if the information coming back shows he’ll end up in the initial handful of picks, and that’s exactly what I expect the intelligence to show.

Imago November 29, 2025: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore 5 throws on the move during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies in Seattle WA. Oregon defeated Washington 26-14. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_254 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

Three teams presently holding picks in the top five of next April’s draft include the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and New York Jets, all franchises in desperate need of a quarterback. Factor in that only Fernando Mendoza, who’s expected to enter the draft, is worthy of being chosen in the top handful of picks, and the end result could be a competition to ensure placement in the draft to come away with Moore. It must be noted that the final draft order of all non-playoff teams will not be determined until after the completion of Week 18 games on January 4, so there’s a slight chance one of the above-mentioned teams could land outside the top five.

The deadline for underclassmen to apply for the 2026 NFL Draft is January 14, except for those who’ll be playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship contest; they have until January 23 to make their intentions known.

The NFL advisory committee wouldn’t give Moore or any other player a top-five grade; rather, they’d project them as a potential first-round pick at the earliest. Intelligence would be gathered from people inside the league, as well as trying to gauge what teams in the top five of the draft will do. No team could tell Moore or his representatives that they guarantee the selection of the quarterback in order to facilitate his decision.

It’s also important to note that the information I’m reporting is coming from those around Moore rather than the quarterback himself.

LaNorris Sellers

ESPN reported this weekend that quarterback LaNorris Sellers was nearing a deal to return to South Carolina in 2026. Sources told me on Monday that the deal is done, with some even implying it’s been signed.

As well as the monetary value of the contract, sources say that the school is committed to bringing in personnel necessary to help Sellers develop his game. That process started well before the initial report of Sellers’ return, as South Carolina hired Kendall Briles to be the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the same position he held at TCU since 2023.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: South Carolina at Mississippi Nov 1, 2025 Oxford, Mississippi, USA South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers 16 passes the ball during warmups prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Oxford Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Mississippi USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPetrexThomasx 20251101_rwe_in1_0170

During that time, Briles helped develop quarterback Josh Hoover, who is expected to be a Heisman Trophy candidate in 2026. The expectations are that South Carolina will hit the transfer portal hard in search of receivers and other skill players, as well as potential offensive linemen to give Sellers weapons and protection.