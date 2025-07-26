Intense Recruiting Battle Announced as SEC & Big 12 Schools Target 2027 4-Star QB

The best in a recruiting cycle truly have more difficult decisions to make than the others. Because of their elite status, the best in college football want to make them their own. They’ll go to the farthest lengths possible to win a commitment from these players. One such heated battle is currently underway down south, for a player who rules the 2027 class. It’s got one program in the lead that has a track record for winning over the best in college football already.

Steve Sarkisian is on a roll in recruiting, creating one elite class after the other every season. He has a top 5 class once again in 2026, getting back up confidently after a series of decommitments. For 5 consecutive years, Sarkisian has finished with a top-10 class in recruiting. In fact, Texas had the best lot in the 2025 cycle, finishing right at the top. That class will be debuting this year and is sure to make a mark that will attract more future recruits. Sarkisian is busying himself with picking out the best from the 2027 cycle, already in talks with the No. 2 QB, Kavian Bryant.

The local Texas recruit seems to have given them the green light to continue pursuing him, hopefully leading to another recruiting win for Steve Sarkisian. On3’s Sam Spiegelman thinks Texas has the upper hand over the competitors stepping into the battle for the QB. The Longhorns made an early move on Bryant, and that effort is beginning to pay off. Spiegelman said in a July 26 video, “He picked up an offer and since June 15th, guess what? Steve Sarkisian, AJ Milwee were the first teams in touch with him. They haven’t taken their foot off the gas with Kavian.” Texas hosted him for an elite camp in June, where he “wowed” the staff with his skills. Bryant is an absolute phenom, having 5,000 passing yards, 67 TDs already. He can kick up fire with his legs, tallying 1,668 rushing yards and 23 TDs.

“Florida State, SMU, Texas Tech are all swinging away here, but Texas is the team setting the pace in this recruitment. They don’t offer a lot of quarterbacks and when they zero in, history shows that they tend to get their guy. I like where they’re sitting early on with Kavian as he’s exploring his options further,” Spiegelman added. We know why Texas will not be happy with Texas Tech. But they can make a stronger push than Sarkisian if needed. Felix Ojo, the highest-rated recruit for the Longhorns in the 2026 class, pulled a shocker and committed to their in-state rival for a $5.1 million deal. If they’re willing to let the cash flow out once again for Bryant, Sarkisian might have to roll up his sleeves.

Texas already hosts the most elite college football QB at the moment. And, Sarkisian has successfully kept him at Austin for 2 years. That arc could once again come true for the HC with Bryant, should he end up at Austin before the 2027 season.

Kavian Bryant plans on winning big with Texas in college football

The elite players of each class always have their eyes set on the big prize. That’s also the same for Kavian Bryant, who seems to have a future in mind already, involving the Longhorns. He told Spiegelman, “To be the signal-caller at Texas comes with a lot, but the way the coaching staff gave me constructive criticism during the camp showed me that they take a lot of pride in the quarterback position.” Sarkisian puts special emphasis on this position, evident in his decision to have Arch Manning sit back up Quinn Ewers for one more year, much to fans’ dismay.

“Texas has recently made it to the playoffs and had a chance to win it all — and that’s a goal for me: to play for a school that could win it all,” Bryant added. Sarkisian and Texas have been to the semis twice now, and return in 2025 as the only program with a back-to-back appearance in the playoffs. And now, with Arch Manning in play, there’s a very likely chance of the Longhorns taking over Atlanta at the end of the season.

Steve Sarkisian is going to build a stellar legacy for himself at Austin. His track record is partly because of the players who call themselves a Longhorns. With a proven track record of getting the best in the business, maybe Kavian Bryant too can swing towards Texas over the other programs.