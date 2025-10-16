Interim HC Terry Smith Gets Emotional on Broken Penn State Locker Room in Moving Message for James Franklin

Change isn’t new to college football. However, in Happy Valley, it hit like a thunderclap. Less than 24 hours after Penn State’s gut-wrenching 22-21 home loss to Northwestern, the school pulled the trigger on HC James Franklin. It gave a straightforward message – the program needed a reset, and how to do it. But amid the chaos, one man had to rally the troops. Terry Smith, the new interim head coach, is now tasked with steadying a shaken locker room.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Seeing the interim head coach fueling some passion became a priceless moment. After their third straight defeat, the preseason No. 2-ranked Nittany Lions looked lost, emotionally drained, and leaderless. Terry Smith knew it. “I have to get these guys emotionally ready to go play a football game,” he admitted after his first practice via an X post on October 15.

“Sunday was really traumatizing for them.” He wasn’t exaggerating. Yet, you can’t expect much after a 3-3 start by a college football team with a storied history. Not only had the Lions lost their HC, but they also saw starting QB Drew Allar go down with a season-ending injury in the fourth quarter. That’s a double whammy in one weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad



Terry Smith is just Penn State football’s second interim head coach. The first was Tom Bradley, the defensive coordinator who took over after Joe Paterno’s firing in 2011. The parallels are eerie. Both men are Penn State alums, both inheriting programs reeling from shockwaves. Smith even reached out to Bradley after his appointment, seeking wisdom from someone who’s walked this lonely path before.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s not just history repeating itself. This situation also tests how quickly Terry Smith can inject belief into a mentally fractured team. It all starts with accountability. “We all failed Coach Franklin,” he said emotionally. “That’s why he’s not here. We failed. So we have to take ownership in that. So as we move forward, we want to correct it, right? We want to play for him. We want to play for us.”

That kind of honesty hits differently inside a locker room that’s been tiptoeing around failure. Moreover, it’s already sparking a viral reaction.

AD

LB Dominic DeLuca, one of Penn State’s leaders, didn’t mince words. “I just love the way Coach Smith is going about this whole process,” he said. “Everyone is behind him, and just be able to live up to the standard of Penn State. He lives that and we’re proud to have him.” So who exactly is this man tasked with cleaning up the mess James Franklin left behind?

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Turns out he’s been bleeding blue and white longer than most fans have been alive.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Terry Smith: A Nittany lion through and through

Terry Smith isn’t some outsider parachuting into the storm. He was a standout receiver for Penn State from 1987 to 1991, setting school records with 55 catches and 846 yards in his senior year. He’s been part of the fabric since 2014, serving as the defensive recruiting coordinator and cornerbacks coach, helping shape the players he leads.

Now, his challenge is monumental with a redshirt freshman QB Ethan Grunkemeyer and a battered team trying to shake off three straight losses. “My message to all of them is: You signed up to play football,” the 56-year-old said.

He continued, “We love the game of football an,d let’s keep the main thing the main thing… So my message is: We have an opportunity to come together, win the season, shock the world, and we all can have success together.” But belief will meet reality under the bright lights this weekend.

Next up? Iowa Hawkeyes. Kinnick Stadium on a Saturday night will be a psychological battle disguised as football. The Hawkeyes’ defense, ranked top-10 nationally, has turned opposing QBs into weekly headlines for all the wrong reasons. For Terry Smith, this is a trial by fire. A new coach, a new QB, and a locker room rebuilding its soul will now face one of the most disciplined programs in the Big Ten.