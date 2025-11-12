Interim Terry Smith Steering $20.5M Penn State NIL Himself While Job Is Still on the Line

Not much has changed in Penn State’s results since Terry Smith took over as the interim head coach. The coaching search continues, but before the Lions can finalize a name, there are urgent matters to attend to. The early national signing day is around the corner. For now, Smith is looking at recruiting, while it is a certainty that he won’t be the next head coach.

After James Franklin was fired, many Penn State commits deserted the program for greener pastures. Those who remain in the 2026 class are also taking official visits elsewhere. The Lions can’t wait for their next head coach to sort it out. According to industry insiders, Smith is seeking to utilize Penn State’s $20.5 million NIL fund to retain players within the program.

At the focus of Smith’s efforts are WPIAL players. As per a WPIAL insider, the interim HC is looking to offer the most talented players from Western Pennsylvania’s high school circuit the kind of money “they won’t be able to refuse.”

The player names have not been revealed yet, but we know of some of the WPIAL players who decommitted after Franklin was fired. For instance, Fort Cherry’s Matt Sieg and Imani Christian’s David Davis were looking to sign with the Lions in December. They decommitted last month. The list also includes juniors, such as Imani Christian’s Gabe Jenkins, Pine-Richland’s Khalil Taylor, and McKeesport’s Kemon Spell.

Terry Smith is also fighting the recruiting battle on multiple fronts. Ohio State has already hosted a few former Lions commits. Jon Gruden approached Matt Sief on behalf of Pitt. When Franklin was there, WPIAL was a factory for Penn State’s talent. For it to continue, the interim HC will have to open the bank while not being sure if he’d be in the plans of next Penn State head coach.

Terry Smith speaks about his future with PSU

With only three games left in the season, Terry Smith is looking towards the end of his tenure as the PSU interim head coach. In a Monday press conference, Smith said he is open to exploring future possibilities with the Nittany Lions, whether it is coaching or another role. But he also clarified that his biggest concern is the Week 12 game against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday.

“I love Penn State. I would examine any position to stay at Penn State, but my concern right now is, how do we beat Michigan State?” Smith said at the press conference. Oddsmaker put PSU as the favorites for the matchup with a 7-point spread. However, even with a win over the Spartans, Terry Smith’s job will be far from finished. He has the responsibility to lead Penn State to at least a bowl game.

The Week 11 Indiana defeat reduced the chances of a bowl appearance, so PSU must beat Michigan State, Nebraska, and Rutgers to secure it.