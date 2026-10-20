“Into The Fire”: Curt Cignetti Puts Indiana on Alert Over Michigan Test After Admitting Costly Mistakes vs. Ohio State

Head coach Curt Cignetti knows Indiana cannot afford another afternoon of missed opportunities, and he set a cautionary tone for the week ahead at Monday’s press conference. The Hoosiers pushed No. 4 Ohio State to the final minute on Saturday before falling 19-15 at Memorial Stadium. Now comes Michigan, who defeated Penn State in their most recent game, and Cignetti knows what he’s up against.

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“Out of the frying pan and into the fire as we get ready for Michigan,” Cignetti said during Monday’s press conference. “Great effort on Saturday; we fell short. Plain and simple. In some ways we beat ourselves, which is uncharacteristic of this football team.”

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He used the saying to describe the sequence in front of his team: a one-possession loss to Ohio State, followed immediately by another top-tier opponent. The comments were a public reminder of the stakes rather than a specific directive to the roster, and Cignetti did not outline any new warning or change for the team beyond his usual weekly remarks.

Cignetti had every reason to be frustrated because Indiana had a real chance to beat Ohio State, but two fumbles early in the third quarter hurt its offense. Kicker Nico Radicic also missed two field goals, including a short attempt that hit the upright, costing the Hoosiers valuable points.

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Cignetti acknowledged those mistakes at the team level, saying the Hoosiers beat themselves, rather than pointing to any individual coaching decision as the cause. In a game they lost by just four points, those mistakes mattered. Still, Cignetti saw positives in the performance. Indiana proved it could go toe-to-toe with one of the country’s best teams.

“We certainly proved we are capable,” Cignetti said. “We just have to clean up a couple of areas and, you know, use this setback to learn and grow, come back stronger and better.”

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Josh Hoover threw for 296 yards and a touchdown against Ohio State, completing 20 of his 40 passes. But he also lost a fumble and missed a few throws he would probably want back, something Cignetti pointed out after the game.

Indiana called 46 passes and just 26 runs, which is not how the Hoosiers usually like to play. They also have struggled to make big plays on the ground lately, leaving Hoover to do more of the work through the air. The Hoosiers need to run the ball better against Michigan, so the offense doesn’t become too easy to read.

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Michigan is coming off a 21-18 comeback win over Penn State, and Cignetti likes what he has seen from its defense. The Wolverines are quick and do a good job chasing down the ball.

“Really impressed with their defense,” Cignetti said. “Their quickness, their tenacity, the way they played play in and play out, the way they run to the ball. It’s top-flight defense.”

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Cignetti was not dismissive of the opponent, either. He cautioned that the Hoosiers will play another physical game, their eighth in a row, and called it a “very tough challenge.”

Indiana will need to take better care of the ball against Michigan. The Hoosiers cannot afford to give away possessions or miss scoring chances again, especially against a defense that can make them pay for their mistakes.

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Michigan also has a quarterback decision to sort out. Bryce Underwood threw two interceptions against Penn State and was benched at halftime. True freshman Tommy Carr took over and helped Michigan come back, and he scored a 12-yard rushing touchdown late in the game.

Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham has not publicly named a starter, leaving Indiana to prepare for both possibilities. Underwood and Carr offer different styles, and Cignetti’s defense will need to adjust depending on who takes the first snap.

The Hoosiers have reasons to feel confident about their defense, too. They forced two turnovers against Ohio State and kept the Buckeyes from pulling away. If they can do that again, the offense will have a chance to make things right, as long as it protects the ball and finishes drives.

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The loss to Ohio State ended Indiana’s 22-game winning streak and marked Curt Cignetti’s first home defeat in three seasons with the program. Now 6-1, the Hoosiers head to Ann Arbor for another tough test, knowing they will need a cleaner performance to come away with a win.

Michigan enters at 4-2, with kickoff scheduled for noon ET on Saturday, October 24, at Michigan Stadium on FOX.