Intoxicated Iowa Fan Starts Stadium Fight After Team’s Embarrassing Loss to Minnesota

Iowa’s 13–10 loss to Minnesota was a frustrating reminder of how costly mistakes can be in a close game. The Hawkeyes were outplayed by the Golden Gophers, who capitalized on turnovers and delivered big plays when it mattered. The loss left Hawkeye fans with plenty to be angry about as tension boiled over when an allegedly intoxicated Iowa fan got into a fight at the stadium.

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In a swarm of red jerseys with a big yellow M on the stands, an Iowa fan was captured, allegedly drunk, going down the stands. The video captured him taking a detour and approaching some Minnesota fans as he got into a fight with one of them.

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The fan knocked the glass out of the other person’s hand and punched him in the face. He was then shoved out of the stands and booed as he was exiting the stands. No other Minnesota fan tried to engage with him as he exited the stadium.

Drunk Iowa fan couldn't handle the loss and decides to start throwing punchesWhat a loser pic.twitter.com/zls9ODcGiG— 10,000 Takes (@10k_Takes) October 24, 2026

While the reaction from the fan was over the top to what seemed like some light trolling from home fans, the Golden Gophers winning on the last-second field goal didn’t help matters. Iowa had a chance to go 6-1 and get a good position in the Big Ten table. Instead, Kirk Ferentz’s team was left to rue its costly mistakes.

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For Iowa, Phil Parker and his defense did a good job of limiting Minnesota’s offense to only 209 total yards. Minnesota gained just 72 yards on running plays, averaging 2.1 yards per play. However, Iowa also had three interceptions, 1 fumble, and a blocked punt.

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The Hawkeyes finally had to pay for the revolving door at the quarterback spot. Jeremy Hecklinski started the game despite Hank Brown impressing against Washington. Ahead of the Minnesota game, Ferentz had sold the QB1 battle as one of the strong things about his team.

“The good news for us is they’ve both done good jobs,” Ferentz had said before the game. “Both have won on the road in tough circumstances. It gives us a lot of encouragement. I think we have two good quarterbacks, which, a couple years ago, we couldn’t say that about—with all due respect to the guys that have been playing. But I think we’ve got guys that have proven they’re able to go out and do some good things.

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However, the confidence didn’t stay, as Hecklinski was benched in the second quarter after he managed only 9-for-16 passes, 62 yards, and 1 INT. Then came Hank Brown, who managed 11-for-21 passes for 136 yards, 1 TD, and 2 INT. After falling behind, Iowa managed to make it 10-10 late in the game. However, Minnesota converted a 46-yard field goal as the clock ran out.

“Certainly a disappointing outcome for us,” Ferentz said after the game. “I thought both teams really played hard and competed hard, as expected, and I think that’s what we saw. Realistically, you got a blocked punt right off the bat and ended up with four turnovers; it’s really unrealistic to think we were going to win a conference game doing that.”

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Fury of the Hawkeye fans online

While some fans were angry in the stands, many took out their fury online. The disappointing result sparked plenty of reactions, with fans and media weighing in on Iowa’s struggles and the costly mistakes that proved decisive.

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“We have massive quarterback issues in the state of Iowa. Brutal,” one fan commented, pointing to the QB swap that took place in the game.

Another fan gave his analysis of the game. “Emotions will cloud assessment of the game, as they do, but this one is about as simple as it gets: 5 turnovers (could have been 7 or 8), when you include the punt block, which ignited the fire. Missed open receivers that walk in if completed. Total anomaly game for Iowa.”

“I really just didn’t see that type of game coming from Iowa,” another disappointed fan commented. “Went into the week thinking they had two QB’s that could win them games. Scored 10 points with a combined three interceptions. Just bizarre.”