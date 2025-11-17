Bret Bielema Fights for Big Ten Rival to Make CFP Despite Worse Record Than Illinois in Baffling Plea

Rivalries are the epicenter of college football, keeping fans tightly holding onto their bragging rights. But what happens when a Big Ten rival program vouches for your playoff berth? Bret Bielema has always been vocal about his love for a certain conference rival. So, when conversations ramped regarding playoff berths, the Illinois head coach went all in for them.

“I would keep Iowa on as they can play ball with anyone. Common sense and actual numbers usually bring clarity to these moments,” he replied to Robert Rosenthal’s playoff post, supporting the Iowa Hawkeyes. Forged and honed in the trenches of Kinnick Stadium, draping black and gold, Bret Bielema, a walk-on defensive lineman, helped his alma mater to the 1990 Big Ten Championship and more. Aside from the love for his alma mater, the Hawkeyes’ grit makes a compelling case for their playoff bid.

So far, with Saturday’s loss to USC, 26-21, the Hawkeyes’ tally touches four losses—all against ranked opponents in Oregon, Indiana, and the Trojans, with the most heartbreaking loss against in-state rival Iowa State Cyclones.

With Iowa topping the 4th down conversion pct defense charts and its total defense ranking 6th nationally, they have a good defensive unit. It has allowed just 250.2 yards per game through its first nine games.

Last year as well, Iowa had four setbacks, but they entered the Music City Bowl, losing to Missouri. However, teams with three losses are battling to secure their seat. So, it’s rather tricky for Iowa to make it to the top 12 teams in the postseason.

On the other hand, Illinois is gearing up to take on Wisconsin and Northwestern. Coming off three losses, Bielema is focusing to go 9-3. Victory against ranked USC, which holds an 8-2 record so far, in September is paying off dividends. “As USC keeps winning, that helps us even more. So we will just keep grinding in NOVEMBER #ILL.”

Along with Illinois, three-loss teams such as Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Washington, and Arizona State are under Rosenthal’s playoff ranking speculation as well. “Iowa off, Texas on my list of 3-loss teams under consideration for the CFP rankings on Tuesday. I’m using FPI for the rankings, for Strength Of Schedule, and, most importantly, for Strength Of Record (FPI’s resume rankings),” said Rosenthal’s original tweet. Competition is brutal.

Along with vouching for Iowa, Bret Bielema has not shied away from putting his case forward as well.

Bret Bielema on Illinois’ playoff chances

The preseason saw ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky confidently predict that five Big Ten teams would make it to the playoffs. The list contained Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Indiana, and Illinois. Though the Nittany Lions’ season trajectory was unexpected, the rest of his picks seem likely to get through the cut, with Indiana and OSU already putting one foot over the other side.

The Fighting Illini have sustained losses against Indiana, Washington, and the Buckeyes. But the hopes are still alive. “The way the whole postseason works now, I’m still believing there’s a chance for the playoff,” Bielema told the media. “As this thing kind of all plays out, I think there will be a three-loss team to get in the playoffs this year. I don’t think there’s any doubt that that will happen.”

“All we can do is control the controllables,” Bielema added. “I think it’s very important for our guys to lock into that thought. Illinois’ playoff hopes are hinged on Wisconsin and the Wildcats, which they likely seem to roll through.

Can the Fighting Illini make it to the CFP berth? What do you think? Let us know in the comments.