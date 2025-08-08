Iowa State Coach Praises 335-lb Weapon After He Embraces New Role as Young Father

Once called a “coaching graveyard,” Iowa State now seems to be a launching pad for success, thanks to Matt Campbell’s leadership. His latest tool? A towering 6’9″, 335-pound offensive lineman who’s already making his presence felt. After a successful last season, this massive player is back, dominating opponents and setting the standard for a program determined to be noticed. Campbell’s impressive 11-3 season wasn’t a one-off, and with this kind of talent on the line, Iowa State’s potential continues to grow.

So, who’s this 355 lbs freak? It’s none other than Tyler Miller who’s turning heads this offseason. Iowa State’s powerful rushing attack accounted for 27 touchdowns on the ground. The fourth-highest total in school history, and the offense set a new school record with 435 points. Over the last two years, he started every game, paving the way for record-breaking performances by his teammates. These included a 446-yard passing game, a freshman running for 276 yards, and a receiver racking up 214 yards. He provided consistent dominance up front.

The OL coach, Ryan Clanton, is already pretty impressed by his film. “The improvements that he continues to make, you know, as an older player. Usually as offensive linemen, at a certain age, you know, or a certain, they develop a certain skill set, and they’re kind of maybe stuck in their ways. But he’s really curious about how to become better, whether it’s supplementation, diet, lifestyle, or technique and fundamentals,” Clanton said on Iowa State Football.

With Tyler Miller shifting back to left tackle, safeguarding the quarterback’s blind side, there is a big question on people’s minds. Has he improved his pass protection enough to keep Rocco Becht protected in 2025? Last year, Miller allowed 35 pressures, 3 hits, and a sack in 544 snaps, and now he must secure the line’s most vital position. It’s a significant challenge, but with a full offseason to refine his technique, he’s under pressure to perform and become the reliable blindside protector Becht needs.

But this switch demands focusing on pass protection. Even Clanton is hyping him up. “Like I would assume that, like, a miked-up session with that guy during practice is pretty boring because he’s just like a lunch pail, you know, brings it to work and goes out there and grinds. So, he means a lot to the room. He provides great leadership. He’s humble. He’s extremely coachable,” he said.

Best part? Ryan Clanton and Miller connected quickly because the player took criticism well. “And me and him have built a bond through him being able to be coached hard, And I think that that’s the bond that we’ve built from an early stage of our, you know, player-coach relationship. And he continues to be the same guy,” he said. So, now it’s Miller’s turn to live up to the hype. Well, that’s not the only thing that’s making buzz around Tyler Miller.

Tyler Miller’s fatherhood journey

When Tyler Miller learned he’d become a father in his redshirt freshman year, football quickly became secondary. Many would’ve bolted, panicked, or withdrawn. But Miller didn’t. He went straight to Matt Campbell’s office, laid out the situation honestly, and faced it head-on. That moment changed everything. Suddenly, making the two-deep wasn’t the only goal. Building a life was.

Miller and his girlfriend, Jaislynn Happe, didn’t wait for things to magically happen. She worked at a daycare, he pursued early NIL opportunities. Even launching a frozen pizza with the We Will Collective. Together they made it work. They bought a used trailer, renovated it with family assistance, and made it their own. Meanwhile, Campbell and his wife, Erica, were incredibly supportive. Erica even gave Jaislynn her number in case she went into labor during practice.

For Miller, Iowa State was transformed into a home. The birth of his son, Tate, in March 2022, shifted Tyler Miller’s priorities. While teammates went out, he stayed in, focusing on his family, and continued to work hard through every practice. But beyond his size and experience, it’s his mature mindset that truly distinguishes him. “I mean, he’s playing with a purpose, you know, and he plays like he’s trying to feed his family, you know, and that’s what you want. From a maturity standpoint, he just takes everything really, really seriously, and every conversation with him is life or death. Especially about football,” Ryan Clanton said.

Now, at 23, Tyler Miller has got an agriculture studies degree, a house for his growing family, and two sons: 3-year-old Tate, already his biggest fan, and baby Teddy. Still in the thick of diaper duty, he juggles dad life and team leadership seamlessly. Marriage is next on the horizon. The NFL might be too. But right now, he’s fully committed to leading Iowa State one last time, living in the moment.