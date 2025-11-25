Iowa State Star’s Father Signals Matt Campbell-Arkansas Rumors Are Causing Son Major Distress

Essentials Inside The Story Rumors link Matt Campbell to Arkansas role.

Is Iowa State’s Matt Campbell making a shift towards Arkansas? That’s what some rumors suggest. If there is any truth to these speculations, it would make QB Rocco Becht’s life difficult. At least, that’s what his father, Anthony Becht, has mentioned.

He reacted to Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s statements, which suggested that players today think more about finance and switch schools often. He opined that they didn’t really care about playing under the same coach, but that statement didn’t sit well with Anthony Becht.

Sharing a clip of Kiffin’s statement, he wrote on X: “I would strongly disagree….”

His reaction comes at a time when his son faces a dilemma about what’s next for him if Campbell leaves Iowa for Arkansas. And Anthony, who coaches the St. Louis Battlehawks, knows the impact a leadership change can cause.

A coach’s leaving has an immediate impact on the ongoing recruiting. Some may have picked the program because so-and-so coach is there. Plus, moving away would mean the established system would also no longer be as efficient. And considering Rocco Becht has trained under Campbell his whole career, a coaching change would make things uncomfortable.

Becht is in his junior year and still has one more year of eligibility. He will need that extra time, considering how problematic 2025 has been.

He took a brutal hit to the head in the Cincinnati game in October, and things have been off ever since. The QB has suddenly become extremely inaccurate, as his completion rate has been turbulent after that game.

Even though the Cyclones later defeated TCU, it was the worst night for Becht this season. He completed only nine of his 24 passes, throwing for 111 yards, one TD, and two interceptions. His completion rate was just 37.5 percent in that game. The drop in production is a major obstacle for the QB’s future, who was regarded as one of the most underrated draft prospects.

With Matt Campbell being a priority target for Arkansas, things might not bode so well. He is reportedly one of the top candidates for the role. And, with Fayetteville close to locking down their pick, Iowa State players might be more anxious than usual.

Arkansas nearing decision on next HC

Matt Campbell has been at Ames for a whole decade. He has been a prolific head coach in general and is no stranger to poaching offers. Over the years, he has been linked to several potential jobs but chose to stay at Iowa State. He even signed a contract extension on Aug. 1, 2025, through 2032. With that in mind, it seems like he will stay for a while.

However, some reports also indicate that the contract won’t be a factor if the coach chooses to leave for Arkansas. Based on that, football players like Becht ought to be worried.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel said on The Paul Finebaum Show’s Nov. 21 episode that the Razorbacks are in the final stages of their coaching search. An announcement could come this weekend.

Other reported targets are Alex Golesh, Eric Morris, Will Stein, and Jon Sumrall. With Matt Campbell in the mix, Arkansas seems to be going for a safe yet productive candidate. The ISU coach outshines all of them when it comes to experience.

If Rocco Becht stays on for the next season, his coach will be under pressure to send him out as a good prospect. The QB’s growth so far has come under Campbell, and both have built a longstanding relationship. He will definitely want to close out his CFB chapter under Campbell’s guidance. But if the coach leaves for the more attractive SEC job, Becht will have to prepare for a massive change.