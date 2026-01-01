Iowa’s Mark Gronowski Makes Emotional Admission About His Father After Vanderbilt Win

Mark Gronowski‘s win wasn’t just another mark on the scoreboard, but a moment years in the making, rooted in love, gratitude, and family. After leading his team to a decisive victory over Vanderbilt, the Iowa State quarterback shared an emotional reflection about his father, revealing the deeper meaning behind one of the biggest nights in his college football career.

Gronowski struggled to contain his emotions, revealing that his father had been a constant figure throughout his football journey. “It was really cool [to have my father watching the game]. Back when, what is that, first-grade kindergarten, when I started playing football, he was my first coach,” Mark Gronowski stated during the post-match media scrum.

The formative bond between father and son came full circle in Tampa. Ohio State’s win over Vanderbilt wasn’t just a statement victory because it was also a fitting tribute to the years of shared dedication.

“It’s been a long career. I played catch with him for the first time. Walking off the field in my college career, I got to play a little catch with him on his birthday, which is kind of very meaningful,’ Gronowski reflected.

For Mark Gronowski, the connection in his family runs deep. Football has always been more than a sport for him and the Gronowski household. The sport has been a shared language between the quarterback and his father. The win at the ReliaQuest Bowl was a victory that was more than any stat line could tell.

“He’s been at every single game my entire career, and I can’t thank him enough for all the support he’s given me, and the rest of the family has given me. It’s just a really cool moment to win that game, especially on his birthday.”

Mark Gronowski spent just a year in Iowa, and as he leaves, the folks out there will remember him fondly. The senior signal-caller ended the game phenomenally against Vanderbilt at the ReliaQuest Bowl with 212 passing yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-22 passing in the team’s 34-27 win. Coach Kirk Ferentz was also in praise of the quarterback, which he reciprocated with kind words of his own.

Mark Gronowski thanks Kirk Ferentz

Iowa State’s head coach, Kirk Ferentz, was all about praising the ReliaQuest Bowl’s MVP, claiming that he was the kind of player who helps him keep going even in his 70s. Well, Mark Gronowski echoed the same sentiment when it came to his head coach, thanking him for the opportunity Ferentz gave him, while also praising him for building a positive culture in the team.

"Yeah, it means a lot. I can't thank Coach enough for just giving me an opportunity to play here at the University of Iowa. It's been a fantastic year," said Gronowski.

What lies ahead for Mark Gronowski? That remains to be seen. Regardless, he will be celebrating his star performance against Vanderbilt, as fans wait to see where he goes next.