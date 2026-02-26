Irish Legacy Devin Fitzgerald Brings Winning “Blueprint” to Shake Up Marcus Freeman’s WR Room

A new era in Notre Dame has begun: the legacy era. Devin Fitzgerald, a standout wide receiver from Brophy Prep in Arizona and the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald, has settled down in South Bend. He came with a blueprint that gives him an edge most recruits don’t have.

“Seeing what it takes to be great and maintain it. I got to watch up until I was 12. Just seeing all the preparation and dedication it takes to be in the league and maintain greatness, I thought I got to see the blueprint,” Devin said on media day.

The four-star is arriving with a winning blueprint carved out by years of watching his father’s Hall of Fame career up close. Growing up around the Arizona Cardinals gave Devin a front-row seat to greatness. He studied how his pops prepared, practiced, and stayed at the top of his game for years.

The “blueprint” Fitzgerald brings is all about professional-grade preparation and a rock-solid work ethic. He learned that success is about little things, such as advanced film study and a strict daily routine. The word is he follows a regimen that looks more like a pro’s than a typical teenager’s. This involves pre-sunrise practices and recovery methods, such as hyperbaric chambers. Because of that, he’s coming into college with a professional mindset that few, if any, freshmen have.

His decision to enroll early is a perfect example of this mindset in action. He enrolled at Notre Dame a bit early this winter. By doing so, he gets a massive head start among other freshman wideouts. He’ll be on campus for spring practices, allowing him to learn Mike Denbrock’s complex offensive system and build chemistry with the quarterback months before the rest of his class arrives.

What’s even more impressive about him is his size. At 6’2″ and around 205 pounds, he’s basically the spitting image of his pops. By the end of his college career, he can even outgrow his dad in both height (6’3″) and weight (220). The only thing he needs to work on is his dad’s hands.

Fun fact: Larry Fitzgerald has more tackles (44) than dropped catches (29). Mind you, he played in the league for 17 years and is second in receiving yards (17,492) and receptions (1,432).

His high school coach, Jason Jewell, believes he has the same natural catching instincts as his father. His high school stats at Brophy Prep speak for themselves. He finished his senior year with 82 catches for 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns.

This move is also part of a bigger plan for Coach Marcus Freeman. He’s been on a roll lately, recruiting sons of former NFL stars like Jermichael Finley and Thomas Davis. Even with all these comparisons to his pops, Devin is more into making his own mark. Much like Marvin Harrison Jr. did at Ohio State, Notre Dame fans definitely have a lot to be excited about.

With spring around the corner, Devin knows exactly what he needs to do to shake up Freeman’s WR room.

Devin Fitzgerald on the transition from college ball and high school ball

Devin Fitzgerald described the adjustment from high school to college football as significant, noting the game is much quicker and more intense.

“Oh, it’s way faster. The tempo is high. The signals are coming in quick, only show it one or two times. In high school, they just keep the signal up.” Fitzgerald said. He also said the competition is tougher overall. “Everyone is bigger, better, faster, so it’s a lot more pressure. A lot faster pace.”

As a freshman, Fitzgerald says he’s focused on helping the team with his performance. Then again, Notre Dame’s wide receiver room is looking the best it has in the last 15 years, easily. They are finally moving away from the ‘thin’ roster narration for once. The WR1 and WR2 are led by seniors like Jordan Faison and Jaden Greathouse. On top of that, add in guys like Cam Williams, Micah Gilbert, and others.

This is going to be a very competitive room to be in. Devin needs to be more than he is now to be a regular starter on the field. He hopes to climb the ranks and ball out in the 2026 Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 25.