Is Avery Johnson Single? All About His Current Relationship Status, Dating History

K-State QB Avery Johnson might be in his offseason, but he’s not slowing down one bit. While fans wait to see him back under center in August, the Wichita native is making waves off the field. Johnson, already seen as the future of K-State football, is fast becoming a marketing powerhouse. From wheeling around Manhattan in a lavender Corvette to sipping on his signature strawberry lemonade sold in regional grocery stores, his NIL presence is booming.

A dual-threat QB with elite speed and strong instincts, Johnson flashed serious potential in 2023, throwing for over 800 yards and rushing for more than 400 with 11 total TDs in split time. Now entering 2025 as the unquestioned starter, expectations are sky-high in Manhattan. Off the field, he’s just as grounded — close with his family, deeply rooted in Wichita, and admired for his leadership. But beyond football and endorsements, fans show interest in another side of Avery Johnson — his personal life, especially when it comes to who he’s dating.

Who Is Avery Johnson Dating?

Although Avery Johnson keeps his dating life under wraps — with no verified sources confirming a relationship — one thing is clear: the Kansas State QB thrives on connection. While he may keep his personal relationships private, he openly shares the bond he has with his family and community. From early morning workouts to Friday night lights, Johnson built his rise as Kansas’ top high school prospect on something deeper than football — loyalty, love, and shared values.

Much of that foundation started at the Greater Wichita YMCA. For Avery and his family, the Y wasn’t just a gym — it felt like a second home. It was where pickup games taught lessons in grit, where competition met character, and where sweat and support strengthened bonds. On top of that, his father, Mark Johnson, didn’t just watch his son grow — he grew alongside him. What began as supporting Avery’s journey transformed into a personal evolution, thanks to the Y’s staff and culture. So, the Johnson family’s story shows that champions don’t just rise on the field — they grow in the heart of a community.

What is Avery Johnson’s Current Relationship status?

Avery Johnson may be lighting up the field and NIL boards, but when it comes to love, the Kansas State QB appears to be playing solo. His Instagram (@averyjohnson232) is all business — filled with game-day highlights, brand deals, and training shots. There’s no sign of a special someone or soft-launch clues that fans usually catch on to. So, for now, his focus seems locked on football, not flowers and first dates.

Sure, TikTok has buzzed with a few romance rumors, but none hold water. No tagged photos, no couple content, and no public acknowledgment — just speculation with no real spark. Right now, until Johnson drops a hint or goes public, it’s safe to say he’s single — both in the spotlight and off the grid.

What is Avery’s Dating History?

Avery Johnson keeps it all about ball. There’s no sign of a love interest, no couple selfies, and no cryptic captions hinting at romance. His social media presence, from Instagram to X, is all about football, faith, and business. But if he is dating someone, he’s keeping it under wraps like a true pro.

Avery may lack public dating news, but he makes up for it with a rock-solid family foundation. Mark Johnson—a former hoops standout turned bail bondsman—and Hope Dent, a mortgage loan officer, had him in Wichita on November 2, 2004. Mark once boldly said, “Call me crazy, but I knew at that age, my son would be better than Michael Jordan.” Now, with siblings Lauren and Anthony cheering from the sidelines, and a support system rooted in love and belief, it’s clear Avery’s biggest wins come from home, long before he steps on the field.