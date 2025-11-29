Is Carnell Tate Playing today? Ohio State WR’s Health Status for Michigan Game

Ohio State fans are anxiously waiting to see their fate change in this year’s edition of The Game. The Buckeyes will have to rely on one of their important weapons, Carnell Tate. The star receiver has been absent for an alarming amount of time, and is a must-have against Michigan. The latest update from Ryan Day is sure to lift up their hopes.

Carnell Tate was listed as questionable in the latest injury report and as a game-time decision. His return plays an important role in this equally important game. But Tate’s absence through 3 straight games had fans worrying. Ohio State needs its elite WR room to come through against the Wolverines, and they’ll need a healthy Carnell Tate for it. Thankfully, Ryan Day now has a reason to aim for the best.

“They’re going,” he said of Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith’s return on Big Noon Kickoff. “They’ve done an unbelievable job this week, and they weren’t going to let this game go by without getting in.”

Carnell Tate last played in Ohio State’s takedown of Penn State. But he was pulled from the warmups against Purdue, and has been unavailable since then. Fans had suspected that Ryan Day wasn’t taking chances to expend one of his star players before the big game. Leading up to the Michigan game, Day gave positive updates about his development. Him confirming the WR’s return will affect Michigan’s odds of winning.

Ryan Day needed Carnell Tate to be on his 100% to snap his losing streak against the biggest obstacle in his career. His and Smith’s absence affect OSU’s passing attack a lot in the Rutgers game. The Buckeyes passed for just 179 yards, with Max Klare leading the charge. Julian Sayin also suffered, having thrown for 157 yards and 2 TDs. These numbers are proof of how important Tate and Smith are to the OSU passing attack.

The senior WR will get a serious boost for his future if he powers Ohio State to a win tonight. Tate is going to be a nightmare for Michigan, having racked up 711 receiving yards in 39 catches, and 7TDs. The Wolverines now have a genuine reason to worry about.

Sherrone Moore took note of Carnell Tate’s presence in OSU WR room

Jeremiah Smith, who had become the biggest name in the season by this time last year, found Michigan to be difficult. But Carnell Tate put in quite a lot of work, troubling That Team Up North quite a bit. The WR led the room with 6 receptions and 58 yards, while Smith was restricted to only 35 yards and 5 catches. This time, Tate is not only returning for redemption. He comes back as one of the most prolific wideouts in the team, alongside Smith. Sherrone Moore acknowledged his stellar work.

“It’s potent. It’s one of the best in the country,” Moore said of the passing attack at a November 24 press conference. “The receivers are elite. Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss are elite. The tight end Max Klare is a really good player as well and the quarterback is elite. They have elite players everywhere on the field from a skill position stand point. It will be a challenge that I know our defense is ready to take on.”

Carnell Tate missed out on the 2023 edition of The Game and lost in 2024. But this year, he is one of the most important playmakers in the Buckeye camp that can bring a victory. The passing attack desperately needed Tate back to not just win today, but to deliver a stifling loss to Michigan on its home ground. Carnell Tate’s return might prove to be a reason behind Ohio State finally establishing its rule over TTUN.