Is Cutter Boley Single? All About His Current Relationship Status, Dating History

There’s a reason Cutter Boley’s name keeps popping up in Kentucky circles. The 6’5, 214-pound QB is the face of Kentucky high school football, the 5-star, top-ranked player in the class of 2024, and a future cornerstone for Mark Stoops’ Wildcats. But beyond the zip on his passes and impressive stats, fans are curious about Cutter Boley’s relationship. What’s going on in his personal life? Is he dating anyone?

Who Is Cutter Boley Dating?

If you were hoping to catch some Instagram romance content from Cutter Boley’s relationship, don’t hold your breath. The kid’s personal life is more locked down than a top-tier defense. With 15.6K followers on Instagram (handle – @_c7tter), he’s got enough eyes on him to make headlines with even a casual post. But so far, it’s all football, all the time.

What is Cutter Boley’s Current Relationship status?

Based on all available information from interviews, public appearances, and even a deep dive into his social media, Cutter Boley’s relationship status appears to be single. No girlfriend sightings, no cryptic couple posts, no high school sweetheart stories floating around. Just him, football, and the occasional hangouts with his teammate buddies.

What is Cutter Boley’s Dating History?

Nothing public. Not a single article, quote, or whisper from any rumor mill. And in the age of NIL, where every QB with a following gets dissected like game tape, that’s saying something. Cutter Boley’s social media is squeaky clean, focused purely on football and family. Either he’s keeping things incredibly private, or there simply hasn’t been a serious relationship to report. But frankly, it checks out. When you’re slinging nearly 4,000 yards in a season, reclassifying to move up a graduating class, and handling the pressure of being Kentucky’s golden boy, there’s not much time for a Cutter Boley’s relationship drama.

It’s football for Cutter Boley

Let’s talk about production. As a junior at Lexington Christian Academy, Cutter Boley completed 254 of 400 passes for 3,901 yards and 36 TDs. Even after reclassifying to 2024 and playing through injuries, he posted 2,187 yards and 24 TDs on 64.2% passing in 2023, dragging his team to the quarterfinals of Kentucky’s Class 2A playoffs.

This isn’t your typical high school QB padding stats. Cutter Boley’s built for Saturdays and maybe even Sundays. He’s got that low, snappy release, a pocket presence that belies his size, and an arm that dares defenders to make a play. There are things to clean up, like his 24 career picks, but the ceiling is sky-high. In one electric outing against Bowling Green last season, Cutter Boley threw for 342 yards and three TDs in a 56-52 shootout win. The following week, he gutted out a 406-yard, three-TD performance even with both hand and leg injuries against Boyle County. That’s toughness and pedigree.

Speaking of pedigree, Cutter Boley comes from a family built for sports. His dad, Scott Boley, hooped at Western Kentucky in the early ’90s and now runs a dental practice in Hodgenville. His mom, Mary Beth, was the kind of gritty athlete every coach wants, competitive, aggressive, and no-nonsense. And let’s not forget big sis Erin Boley who was the 2016 Gatorade National Player of the Year, sharpshooter at Notre Dame and Oregon. Then there’s big brother Jaxon Boley, who transitioned from baseball to tight end at Wyoming. Cutter Boley grew up in gymnasiums and dugouts, surrounded by elite competitors. It shows.

Right now, Cutter Boley’s relationship status is simple. Single, focused, and locked in. He’s not out here chasing clout or TikTok love stories. He’s chasing greatness. So unless he surprises us with a post-game girlfriend reveal or a Valentine’s Day hard launch, it’s safe to say Cutter Boley is married to the game.