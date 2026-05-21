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“Is He Going to be OK?”: Eli Drinkwitz Recalls Anxious 12 Hours After Ahmad Hardy Being Shot

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May 21, 2026 | 6:11 PM EDT

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“Is He Going to be OK?”: Eli Drinkwitz Recalls Anxious 12 Hours After Ahmad Hardy Being Shot

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May 21, 2026 | 6:11 PM EDT

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Nothing devastates a coach more than seeing one of his players fighting through a life-altering moment because, inside a football program, those bonds become far deeper than the game itself. The shooting involving Ahmad Hardy left Eli Drinkwitz shaken behind the scenes. Although Drinkwitz maintained a composed presence in front of the media, he recently admitted he was emotionally affected in the aftermath of the incident.

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Ahmad Hardy found himself in a dangerous situation after attending a concert on the evening of May 10 in Laurel, Mississippi. At about 2 a.m., a hail of gunfire ensued outside the concert location, and a bullet struck Ahmad Hardy’s thigh. Hardy underwent surgery at Mississippi Hospital, and recovery has been on the right track. After the incident, Eli Drinkwitz was filled with fear and anxiety as he awaited more news on Hardy’s condition.

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“The first phone call was really tough because we didn’t have very much information,” Drinkwitz said on Tuesday. “There wasn’t a known prognosis or diagnosis. We just knew there would have to be several surgeries. It was a long 12 hours, honestly.

“When we first got the phone call, they were just beginning exploratory surgery to try to figure out where the bullet was because they couldn’t find it. You go through these anxious moments of not knowing what it’s going to do in terms of his career and playing, and this season. It’s just, is he going to be OK? How do I explain this to the rest of the team? As a team, how are we going to respond to this? There’s a lot to it.”

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Ahmad Hardy remained in constant communication with Eli Drinkwitz and the Mizzou coaching staff throughout the scary incident to ensure he never felt lonely during the difficult time. Running back coach Curtis Luper, alongside other Mizzou coaching staff, even went all the way to Mississippi to be there for Hardy. Thankfully, Hardy left the hospital on May 12 and later returned to Columbia, which brought relief to the entire program.

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“The reality of it is, we invest a lot in these guys,” Drinkwitz said, “and it’s not just financially; it’s emotionally, it’s time, it’s with their parents. You’re with them through a lot of ups and downs. You’re challenging them to be the very best that they can be.”

“We have guys that speed, and you have to handle how they’re handling that. You have guys that get drafted, and you have guys last week that graduated. You have the whole life cycle and the ups and downs and the emotions of it all. It’s been an interesting three weeks for us, just being the head coach at the University of Missouri.”

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Updates on Ahmad Hardy’s health

After a tense few days following star running back Ahmad Hardy’s frightening accident, some positive news reached the Mizzou fans. The incident had left fans deeply concerned about one of the team’s biggest offensive weapons heading into the season. But now there is a sense of relief as Hardy finally spoke to fans on Instagram.

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“Hey, everyone,” Hardy said to start the 14-second clip. “I’m back in Columbia, starting the road to my rehab. I want to thank everybody for all the support and all your prayers, and thank everybody for everything. I’m back on the road to success.”

Drinkwitz stressed that Hardy’s status for the 2026 season is still unknown.

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“Again, it’ll be several weeks before we actually get a timeline,” Drinkwitz said. “There’s some internal healing that has to occur before we get to any type of strenuous activities, which would then dictate a timeline on his return. But the most important thing is, he’s been discharged from the hospital. He’s in Colombia. He’s working with a physical therapist and our athletic training staff to get back to normal.”

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Isha

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Isha is a College Football Journalist at EssentiallySports, where she covers the sport with a focus on tactical nuance, player dynamics, and the stories that unfold beyond the field. Her work blends sharp analysis with context-driven storytelling, offering readers a deeper understanding of both the game itself and the ecosystem around it. With years of experience as an athlete, Isha brings a lived understanding of the aggression, discipline, and emotional intensity that define team sports. This background shapes her writing, allowing her to approach college football with authenticity and insight. With a degree in Political Science and a law degree underway, her academic journey adds another layer to her perspective—helping her examine not just what happens during games, but the structures, decisions, and narratives that shape them. At EssentiallySports, Isha focuses on delivering coverage that goes beyond the scoreboard, capturing both the action on the field and the drama that unfolds when the cameras are off.

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