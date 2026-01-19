Is Indiana OC Mike Shanahan Related to Legendary Broncos Coach Mike Shanahan & 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan?

The Indiana Hoosiers will face the Miami Hurricanes for the national championship trophy in a few hours. Most of the limelight will be focused on rival quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and Carson Beck, but plenty of it will fall on the sidelines as well. Indiana offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan has led the program to an undefeated 15-0 record, and tonight, with the odds stacked up so high, Indiana’s legacy hinges on his playcalling.

Shanahan has already cemented his personal brand as among the best offensive minds in college football. His talents have drawn parallels to the Broncos Legend, Mark Shanahan. Are these two related? Scroll down to find out more about them.

Is Indiana Offensive Coordinator Mike Shanahan related to Mike Shanahan or Kyle Shanahan?

No, Indiana Hoosiers offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan shares no family ties with NFL legend Mike Shanahan and his son Kyle Shanahan. The Broncos legend is the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach, while his son, Kyle, is the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Shanahan is a common Irish name, with the NFL legend tracing his roots to Ireland.

Former Denver coach Mike Shanahan’s great-grandparents shifted to America in the early 1800s. They arrived in the Chicago area and have since been settled in the mainland. His great-grandmother was from County Mayo, while his great-granddad traced his roots to County Cork.

Although they passed away young, the Irish roots still hold strong in the family, one that both Mike and Kyle cherish dearly. In a conversation with Irish Americans in the late 1990s, the Shanahans shared their roots.

“We’ve always been very proud of our Irish heritage,” said Ed Shanahan, Mike Shanahan’s (Broncos) dad.

As a journalist, Kieran McConnellogue put it, Mile (NFL Legend) credits a combination of two Irish traits, a genial nature and passionate intensity, as a key to his success.

“I attribute a lot (of his success) to my dad and the way he was,” as the NFL legend put it.

Who is Indiana OC Mike Shanahan, and what is his coaching background?

Indiana offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan grew up in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. He is a former standout wide receiver at Pitt, where he scored 159 catches for 2,276 yards and 11 TDs.

He spent a brief tenure in the pro league. After signing as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets, he also spent time in camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013. After that, he also played in the Canadian Football League for the Montreal Alouettes.

Soon enough, he transitioned into a full-fledged coaching career. He started as a volunteer assistant at Pitt in 2014, then as a graduate assistant the next season. He eventually climbed up the ranks and was promoted to the wide receivers coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

He then switched to Elon in the same capacity before moving to James Madison, where he worked alongside Curt Cignetti. The duo has worked together across different programs, and that solid chemistry also contributes to Indiana’s offense.

“He’s such a likable guy,” Cignetti said of Shanahan on Dec. 7. “He doesn’t really have an ego. He does a great job coaching receivers. Has done a great job as coordinator.”

Who Are Mike Shanahan and Kyle Shanahan in the NFL Coaching Tree?

Mike Shanahan is a former NFL player and coach who won three Super Bowls. He won Super Bowl XXIX as 49ers OC in 1994, then led Denver to back-to-back titles (XXXII, XXXIII) with John Elway and Terrell Davis after posting a 146-91 record.

His NFL pedigree includes numerous coaches, including Sean McVay, who is presently with the Rams. Then, Matt LaFleur (Packers) and Mike McDaniel (Dolphins).

His son is another name on the list. He is the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers and has made a name for himself as one of the league’s offensive geniuses.

Mike Shanahan (Indiana) and the Broncos legend do not share familial roots, yet their offensive minds have led their respective programs to impressive feats.