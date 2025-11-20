Is James Franklin Coaching Against Miami In Week 13? Duties for Virginia Tech Debut Detailed

James Franklin’s arrival at Virginia Tech has injected a jolt of energy into the Hokies. The program officially introduced the former Penn State head coach at a press conference on November 19. But as they prepare to host No. 13 Miami on Saturday at noon, one question looms large. Will Franklin be roaming the sidelines for his first game in maroon and orange?​

The answer is no. According to Miami Insider Gaby Urrutia, Franklin won’t be coaching against Miami this weekend. Interim coach Philip Montgomery will handle sideline duties for the Hokies’ final home game, with Franklin officially taking over the program after the regular season concludes.

But Franklin will be doing something arguably more important than beating the Hurricanes. He’ll be hosting a massive recruiting weekend designed to salvage Virginia Tech’s 2026 class. He’ll be laying the foundation for the program’s future. With Early Signing Day just two weeks away, Franklin plans to pack Lane Stadium with prospects. It includes multiple Class of 2026 targets. Moreover, the eight current commits are also allowed to return for another official visit now that there’s a new coaching staff in place.​

Leading the list of expected visitors is four-star quarterback Troy Huhn. Huhn committed to Franklin at Penn State before decommitting just four days after Franklin was fired. The California native from Mission Hills High School ranks as the No. 21 quarterback and No. 310 overall prospect in the 2026 class. And multiple recruiting analysts have already predicted he’ll follow Franklin to Blacksburg in what could be the first domino in a potential wave of Penn State decommits making the same move.

Franklin had assembled a strong class at Penn State before his dismissal. A plethora of players decommitted from that group. It gave him a pool of talent already familiar with his coaching style and philosophy. Beyond Huhn, the weekend will feature numerous other prospects eager to see what Franklin can build at Virginia Tech.

The timing couldn’t be better for Virginia Tech from an atmosphere perspective, even if the on-field product has left much to be desired this season. “It is one of the great environments, even when Virginia Tech is only average,” 247Sports’ Brian Dohn explained. “There is a ton of excitement in Blacksburg for James Franklin’s hire. The crowd is always energetic there, especially at the beginning for ‘Enter Sandman,’ but I get the sense it could be sustained a little longer depending on how the Hokies perform.”

Lane Stadium, long considered one of college football’s most intimidating venues, should be absolutely rocking for Saturday’s noon kickoff on ESPN. It will give recruits a taste of what game days can look like when the fanbase is fully engaged.

Miami’s playoff hopes meet Virginia Tech’s new era

For Miami, the matchup presents a potential trap game on paper. It carries extremely high stakes in the Hurricanes’ pursuit of a College Football Playoff berth. The No. 13-ranked Canes enter at 8-2 overall and 4-2 in ACC play. Currently, they are being compared to Notre Dame and the other two-loss teams, and are winning due to their head-to-head record against the Irish. But if they lose this game, it’s all over. To their credit, they have won back-to-back home games.

Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones leads the Hokies with 2,295 total yards and 25 total touchdowns. And several players from last year’s team that nearly upset Miami 38-34 at Hard Rock Stadium remain on the roster. The Hurricanes will be playing just their third road game of the season and have struggled with procedural penalties on the road. It includes five false starts in their last true away contest.

Virginia Tech may be 2-4 at home and out of bowl contention. But with a rejuvenated crowd and James Franklin watching, the atmosphere could create challenges for Miami’s offense. Whether the Hokies can channel that energy into a competitive performance remains to be seen. But Franklin’s mere presence has already transformed what could have been a lifeless Senior Day into one of the most anticipated home games in recent memory.​