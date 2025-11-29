Is Jeremiah Smith Playing today? Ohio State WR’s Health Status for Michigan Game

OSU is set to face Michigan today, and the availability of Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith has always been unclear. Though Jeremiah Smith was listed as “probable” yesterday, that gave some hope. Still, there was no clarity about the final decision. But now, the latest update puts all those ‘probabilities’ to bed according to ON3 journalist Pete Nakos.

“Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is expected to make his return Saturday against Michigan, after sitting last week, sources tell @On3sports,” wrote Nakos on X. As for Carnell Tate, a decision hasn’t been made yet. “Carnell Tate is considered a game-time decision. He hasn’t played since Nov. 1,” wrote Nakos.

Notably, Smith missed the last game for Ohio State against Rutgers and played just 22 snaps against UCLA. Against the Bruins, we saw the ace OSU wide receiver limping off the field, and concerns mounted about his availability. But now that the 2024 freshman sensation has made it back, he comes with 902 receiving yards in his resume for 10 touchdowns. It undoubtedly gives a massive boost to OSU, which was making up for his absence with players like Max Klare and David Adolph. As for Carnell Tate, Ryan Day opened up on his availability yesterday.

“They’re (Tate and Smith) on the trip and looking for a good night of preparation. Just flew in, it was a great flight, and we’re looking forward to having a great preparation tonight and continuing to do that all the way to kickoff,” announced the Ohio State head coach. Currently, though, OSU insiders seem to be relaying a different news about Jeremiah Smith’s availability, which may signal mind games at work.

“Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate are officially listed as questionable on Ohio State’s status report for today’s game against Michigan,” wrote OSU insider Dillon Davis on X.

Carnell Tate has missed several games since his lower-body issues surfaced on November 1st. The senior wide receiver was then held out of the Purdue game, and Ryan Day mentioned some lower leg issues during warmups. Currently, we can expect Tate to play some limited snaps as he has averaged 18.2 receiving yards per game, totalling 711 yards. Also expect OSU to rotate between players like Max Klare, David Adolph and Carnell Tate with Smith being the receiving focus.

Who will Michigan miss in the Ohio State game today?

Apart from Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith’s injuries, backup QB Mason Maggs is also currently listed as ‘questionable.’ The same is the case for wide receiver Quincy Porter. OSU then currently has no major injury concerns going into the Michigan rivalry and will attack full throttle in the offence. As for Michigan, the injury issues are a bit concerning.

Michigan’s second leading RB, Justice Haynes, is officially ruled out for the OSU game, along with safety Rod Moore. Wide receiver Joe Taylor and tight end Max Bredeson are also doubtful to suit up for the game. Not to mention, offensive lineman Evan Link and running back Jasper Parker are listed as ‘questionable’ too. That essentially will put Michigan without its two captains, Rod Moore and Max Bredeson, making things concerning at the leadership front for UM.

Currently, Michigan is a double-digit underdog going into the rivalry game, but it needs a win to keep its playoff hopes alive. Moreover, since Michigan will get home advantage at the Big House, we can see some of those lopsided probabilities working in favour of Sherrone Moore. Expect a tense matchup, trench battle, and OSU’s elite D line finally put to its toughest test yet. The winner? Currently, it looks to be Ohio State by all means.