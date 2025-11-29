Is Jordan Seaton Available For Week 14 Game? Deion Sanders Gives Multiple Injury Updates

Jordan Seaton, carrying All-Big 12 honors and logging more than 800 snaps as a starter, has already missed two straight games due to a foot ailment. His recent absence has shaken the Buffs’ O-line and raised questions about stability. So now, as the Buffs gear up for their final home showdown against Kansas State, all eyes are on the sophomore tackle’s availability.

On Thursday, Buffs insider Brian Howell dropped a key update on Seaton, listing him as “questionable.” But Friday’s update on the OT didn’t keep the suspense alive. Colorado’s reporter Scott Procter put the latest update on Seaton.

“Jordan Seaton has been downgraded to OUT for tomorrow’s season finale,” wrote Procter.

At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, his size and consistency make him one of the most talked-about offensive linemen in the nation. Earning the “Buffalo Heart Award,” last week, he simply wrote on social media, “Thank you, Buff Nation.”

While Seaton has anchored the blind side since taking a full-time role, protecting future centerpiece Julian Lewis and shaping Sanders’ rebuild in Boulder, without him, Colorado, which already sits at 3-8 this season, could feel the sting.

Obviously, his return could boost the strength of the O-line as Colorado prepares to face Kansas State. But the Buffs still have some hope in their availability report.

“Tawfiq Byard + Joseph Williams have been upgraded to probable,” reported Procter.

Now, the return of these two could give Colorado a real boost. While safety Byard, during the loss to Arizona State, re-injured the same hand he broke weeks ago, his status for Kansas State is now a coin flip. If he can’t go, he ends the year as Colorado’s tackling machine, leading the team with 78 total tackles.

Meanwhile, WR Joseph Williams has quietly become one of the bright spots, turning limited windows into big moments. He leads the Buffs with 37 catches while ranking second with 489 yards.

But their return doesn’t ease the concern much, as plenty of key injuries still crowd the report, and Buffs HC Deion Sanders has already updated.

Colorado’s injury update ahead of the Kansas State game

The Buffs are limping into their final home game, battered by injuries all season. With that, while the lack of continuity has hurt the team’s rhythm, several players remain in question heading into Saturday’s clash.

Defensive tackle Amari McNeill and defensive end Keaten Wade are both listed as doubtful, with their college careers likely over. Then, safety Carter Stoutmire is out for the fourth straight game, ending his season abruptly. While these absences strip the Buffs of experience and leadership, leaving younger players to fill crucial gaps on the field, other starters are also battling injuries.

Yes, redshirt freshman Brandon Davis-Swain and OT Larry Johnson III are listed as questionable. Now, even with CBs RJ Johnson and DJ McKinney potentially returning after long stints on the shelf, the uncertainty of key players forces Sanders to rely on depth players.

To finish the season strong, Colorado must navigate these hurdles.