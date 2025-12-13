Is Kenny Dillingham Interviewing for Michigan Job? Exploring Motive Behind ASU’s Practice Delay

The rumor mill hasn’t even slowed down in the two days after Michigan suddenly fired head coach Sherrone Moore. The Wolverines’ head coaching position quickly became the most talked-about opening in college football, with analysts and insiders racing to name the next face of the program. And ASU’s Kenny Dillingham was being pushed as the perfect fit for the job. So when ASU quietly pushed back the start time of its bowl practice, it didn’t take long for fans to connect the dots.

In a recent X post, Chris Karpman reported, “ASU’s practice start was moved from 9 to 10:45 start. Don’t stress. Kenny Dillingham will be there. He’s been in town the entire time. Last night he was seen at the Fairmount Scottsdale Princess checking out the Christmas scene with his son.”

The answer, at least for now, appears far less dramatic than the internet wants it to be. There isn’t an emergency interview taking place behind closed doors. The HC was really seen on Thursday night at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, enjoying the Christmas lights with his son. But the Michigan speculation didn’t come out of nowhere.

Dillingham has been publicly advocated for by Josh Pate and several other well-known college football experts as a “tailor-made” for Michigan; some even claim that he might win a national championship in Ann Arbor. Betting markets have noticed too, as Dillingham is now listed with the best odds at 40 percent, ahead of Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer and Washington’s Jedd Fisch.

This is a developing story