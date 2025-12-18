Is Kewan Lacy Related to Late LSU WR Kyren Lacy? Here’s Ole Miss RB’s Parents & Family Background

Kewan Lacy made the move to Ole Miss for the 2025 season, and it was the best decision ever. The 19-year-old transferred from Missouri in December 2024 to secure a bigger role in what the program billed as an “NFL-ready” offense. That gamble paid off almost immediately. Lacy took over as the Rebels’ starting running back and never looked back. He rushed for 1,279 yards on 258 carries and set a new Ole Miss single-season record with 20 rushing touchdowns. The mark ranked second among all FBS schools. Lacy’s breakout year earned him First-team All-SEC honors and a spot as a finalist for the Doak Walker Award.

Now, Ole Miss will lean on Lacy as a key weapon in the playoffs. The Rebels are opening with a first-round matchup against Group of Five contender Tulane. But before that, it’s worth taking a closer look at Lacy’s background, especially his family ties and his connection to the late LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy.

Is there any family connection between Kewan Lacy and the late LSU WR Kyren Lacy?

Despite sharing the same last name and both being tied to college football, Kewan Lacy and Kyren Lacy are not related. The Lacy surname is pretty common in football circles, which often leads to confusion. Familiar names like Kyren Lacy, former NFL running back Eddie Lacy, and now Kewan Lacy have given rise to these relative speculations.

Kyren Lacy carved out his own path at LSU, where he emerged as a standout wide receiver. In his final season in 2024, he led the Tigers in receiving and earned second-team All-SEC honors. Tragically, Kyren Lacy passed away in April after dying by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death came just two days before a scheduled grand jury hearing tied to criminal charges stemming from a fatal car accident in December 2024.

His attorney later stated that intense social media scrutiny and the pressure surrounding the case played a role. And guess what? The new evidence that came to light pointed toward Lacy’s innocence.

Who are Kewan Lacy’s parents? And what is his family background?

Kewan Lacy was born in Dallas, Texas, and is the son of Kendra McGrew. Details about his father haven’t been made public. Lacy has a brother named Gerald Lacy Jr., who played as a safety for the Missouri Tigers. There were speculations that even Gerald entered the transfer portal when Kewan did, as reported by Pete Nakos.

Kewan began his high school career at Fort Worth Nolan, where he played his freshman and sophomore seasons, before transferring to Lancaster High School in Lancaster, Texas, to complete his high school career.

Kyren Lacy’s family background: parents and early Life

Kyren Lacy was born on December 27, 2000, in Thibodaux, Louisiana, to parents Kenny Lacy and Kandace Washington. He was the oldest of three brothers, with Jayden and Liam following behind him. By all accounts, the Lacy family shared a tight bond and were known for spending holidays and milestones together.

His father, Kenny, works as the head trainer at BST Academy LLC. It’s a skills-training center that focuses mainly on basketball development. His mother, Kandace, wears many hats. She works as a professional school counselor, holding a master’s degree in education, and remains deeply involved in music as a singer, songwriter, DJ, and performer.

Kyren attended Thibodaux High School, where he stood out as a freak athlete, playing both football and basketball. He began his college football journey with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in 2020 before transferring to LSU in 2022, where he went on to become a key contributor.

His passing was a heartbreaking loss felt across the entire college football community. In the aftermath, both of his parents released statements asking for prayers as they mourned their son.

“Mental Health is real, and for the most part, it’s invisible. Don’t ignore the signs, even if they may seem small,” Kenny said. “Our lives have changed forever, and this will never be ok, but God needed my baby more than he needed her here.”