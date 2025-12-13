Is Marcus Freeman Leaving Notre Dame for NFL? Here’s What We Know About the HC’s Future

After a controversial exit from the CFP 12-team seedings, Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman’s name is suddenly linked to the NFL. Is the Four Seasons Irish head coach leaving for the NFL? Here’s everything we know about Marcus Freeman’s future.
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Notre Dame’s HC Marcus Freeman has been a top candidate for the New York Giants’ head coaching role. The report reveals that Freeman’s leadership, people skills, and ability to thrive in one of the most high-profile jobs in the country drew the interest of general managers and owners, despite having no experience in coaching the NFL.
Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman is among the names on the candidates list for the Giants’ head coaching vacancy, I’m told.
I expect Freeman to garner interest from other NFL organizations as well.https://t.co/pNkezaxflw pic.twitter.com/Vcx4fNZXqb
— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 13, 2025
This is a developing story…
