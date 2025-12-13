Is Marcus Freeman Leaving Notre Dame for NFL? Here’s What We Know About the HC’s Future

After a controversial exit from the CFP 12-team seedings, Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman’s name is suddenly linked to the NFL. Is the Four Seasons Irish head coach leaving for the NFL? Here’s everything we know about Marcus Freeman’s future.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Notre Dame’s HC Marcus Freeman has been a top candidate for the New York Giants’ head coaching role. The report reveals that Freeman’s leadership, people skills, and ability to thrive in one of the most high-profile jobs in the country drew the interest of general managers and owners, despite having no experience in coaching the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…