brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Is Marcus Freeman Leaving Notre Dame for NFL? Here’s What We Know About the HC’s Future

ByAkash D

Dec 13, 2025 | 11:47 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Is Marcus Freeman Leaving Notre Dame for NFL? Here’s What We Know About the HC’s Future

ByAkash D

Dec 13, 2025 | 11:47 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

After a controversial exit from the CFP 12-team seedings, Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman’s name is suddenly linked to the NFL. Is the Four Seasons Irish head coach leaving for the NFL? Here’s everything we know about Marcus Freeman’s future.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Notre Dame’s HC Marcus Freeman has been a top candidate for the New York Giants’ head coaching role. The report reveals that Freeman’s leadership, people skills, and ability to thrive in one of the most high-profile jobs in the country drew the interest of general managers and owners, despite having no experience in coaching the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved