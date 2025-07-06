Is Noah Fifita Single? All About His Current Relationship Status, Dating History

Arizona made headlines last offseason by retaining star quarterback Noah Fifita but failed to live up to the hype, as none of it translated into wins. The Wildcats limped to a 4-8 record, boasting the Big 12’s second-worst offense. Meanwhile, their rival Arizona State’s title run left Brent Brennan’s debut season in Tucson feeling like a slow burn. Yet, optimism remains. Why? Brennan kept his quarterback, and Fifita aims for a breakout sophomore campaign.

Despite a shaky run last season, Noah Fifita went 2,958 yards for 18 TDs, but those 12 interceptions killed the momentum for him. Yet his presence at the Manning Passing Academy and representing them at Big 12 media days proves his caliber. But in between all this hustle and success, Fifita also has a personal life. So, is there someone special by his side to celebrate his big moments, or for now, is he just dating his career? Let’s find out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who Is Noah Fifita Dating?

21-year-old Noah Fifita has a captivating presence, but his dating life is surprisingly private. There’s no public record of a relationship; he’s fully focused on his Arizona Wildcats football career. Anyone hoping for a date will have to wait. Because for now his heart’s dedicated to the game.

AD

But even without a romantic relationship, Noah Fifita’s bond with faith and family runs deep. He’s proud of his Christian heritage. “So I’m first-generation American. Both my parents were born in their indigenous countries. That’s a blessing in its own right. But my grandfather—my dad’s dad—is a devout Christian. So I was baptized in the Methodist Church before I turned one year old,” Fifita told JLab. This faith deeply influences him, both on and off the field.

Every night Noah Fifita gathers for prayer at his grandfather’s house whenever he is at their place. Best part? He doesn’t see them as a burden but embraces those prayers with an open heart. “So if you’re at my grandfather’s house at 9:00, then you’re going to be stuck in the 30-minute prayer. And that just kind of carries into our own household. So I’ll have my nightly prayers, I’ll try to start my morning with prayers, and that’s just kind of how we were raised,” Fifita said.

On top of that, his latest Instagram post perfectly shows how rooted he is with his roots. Noah Fifita launched his First Down Faith Foundation with just one simple idea: that every step they take brings them closer to Christ. So for now, it’s just the game and faith that is keeping Noah Fifita busy. Or there’ someone else?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✞ Noah Fifita (@tonganpino) Expand Post

What is Noah Fifita’s Current Relationship status?

Noah Fifita appears to be single, with no public relationship currently. He’s very private about his personal life, concentrating instead on leading Arizona’s offense and recovering from a difficult season. Although fans are interested in his romantic life, he seems fully focused on football, avoiding distractions and the payoff is evident. And the results are already showing.

Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden recently drew attention online after posting a picture with Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita. “Really fun watching him last season, expect many more great games this year,” Gruden wrote on social media, showing his strong support for the young quarterback. This endorsement from a respected NFL figure highlights Fifita’s growing prominence. But even though he doesn’t have someone right now in his life, what about his past relationships?

What is Noah Fifita’s Dating History?

College football’s glamorous world often features high-profile couples, like Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenne, who navigated public scrutiny to marry. But not everyone follows that path. Noah Fifita, for instance, is intensely focused on his career; there’s no evidence of past relationships, just a quarterback dedicated to his goals. While others juggle romance and their careers, Noah Fifita is completely immersed in football. His current love story? The game itself.

After longtime teammate Tetairoa McMillan moved on to the NFL following a record-setting Arizona career, Fifita enters the 2025 season with a revamped offense. New receivers Kris Hutson and Luke Wysong, both praised this spring, will help shoulder the load. Arizona clearly sees Noah Fifita as their leader, as evidenced by his solo Big XII media days appearance on July 9. Following a 4-8 debacle, expectations are of a turnaround. And, with Gruden’s confidence and Fifita’s dedication, a breakout year is entirely possible.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad