Is Ohio State RB Bo Jackson Related to NFL and MLB Star Bo Jackson?

Ohio State houses some of the best players in the country this season, who will feature in the NFL someday. However, one name that’s caught some attention is exactly the same as that of an NFL legend. Budding RB Bo Jackson clearly reminds everyone of his namesake, multi-sport icon Bo Jackson.

The two don’t just share names; they are also both running backs, further fueling talks of a family link. But there is actually no link between the two. The Auburn legend’s given name is Vincent Edward. Even the OSU RB was born Lamar Jackson Jr. and was nicknamed Bo. The latter eventually found its way into his name. This brings yet another obvious similarity, but he is also not related to the Ravens star. The freshman RB is currently playing the biggest game of the season and has already created a huge impact.

Lamar Sr., the young RB’s father, found it weird to call his son by his own name, he told The Columbus Dispatch. Junior also didn’t work out. He then found inspiration in the iconic sportsman, and that’s how Lamar Jackson Jr. became Bo Jackson.

“The name is just a respectful homage to the greatness of a former player,” Lamar Sr. said.

Looking at the way Jackson has skyrocketed into fame, he is doing his name a lot of justice. The freshman RB climbed up the depth chart by running for 100+ yards in the first two games, and added 3 more games with this stat. Against Michigan, Jackson ran for an important 36 yards to put Ohio State 3 yards away from the end zone in the first quarter. It’s the largest rushing gain that’s come forth in this game. Bo Jackson helped defeat Michigan in his very first season of college football. The young RB is now a star.

According to Lamar Sr., the younger Jackson has had to deal with these connection rumors for a long while. However, he continues to remain humble when the comparison comes up. But his commanding rise in the Ohio State offense has already put him on track to mirror his namesake’s career. Though not related, the two Bo Jacksons continue to overlap in more avenues.

Other similarities between the two Bo Jacksons

With the OSU RB matching the 1985 Heisman winner in so many aspects, it’s no surprise people think they’re related. Apart from sharing names and playing in the same position, the younger Jackson is also a multi-sport athlete like his namesake. Just like the star, Bo Jackson also played baseball and basketball along with football at Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School.

Unlike Vincent, the younger Bo Jackson shifted his focus to football fully after 2022. Coincidentally, Auburn also offered the RB during his recruitment. Had he picked the Tigers, he would have faced added pressure to live up to the glory the Auburn icon brought. After all, Vincent ‘Bo’ Johnson won all the top honors throughout his collegiate career. At Ohio State, he gets the chance to carve out a career for his name.

“It’s going to be fun how the name Bo Jackson comes back alive in college football,” Jeff Rotsky, his high school coach, told Cleveland.com.

This was not just because of the same moniker, but because Bo Jackson will remind people of the legend with his skills more than his name. After tonight, the comparisons are going to reach a new high, being one of the important players who helped Ryan Day snap his losing streak to Michigan.