Is Ole Miss RB Logan Diggs Related to Patriots WR Stefon Diggs? Family Background Explored

Ole Miss is set to face Tulane in the first round of the college football playoffs on December 20. The Rebels’ rushing room has been the main reason for the team’s dominance, led by Kewan Lacy. But Ole Miss’s second-leading rusher is Logan Diggs, who has been pivotal for the team. Off the field, though, many still wonder if the RB is related to Patriots WR Stefon Diggs, courtesy of his surname.

Is there any family link between Logan Diggs and NFL Star Stefon Diggs?

The ‘Diggs’ last name has been at the forefront of widespread acclaim, right with the ‘Manning’ name in the NFL. Stefon Diggs plays for the Patriots and has made the Pro Bowl 4 times. Joining the NFL in 2015, the 6-foot wide receiver from Maryland quickly rose to fame and finally made the PFWA Rookie Team. Now, with the Patriots since the start of the 2025 season, the WR has received for 731 yards. Diggs has a brother in the NFL as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trevon Diggs is the younger brother of Stefon and plays cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys. The 6’2″ and 195 lb. CB joined the team in 2020 after getting selected as the 51st overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. So far, the player has notched 233 tackles and 20 interceptions in his career and is having an illustrious career like his brother Stefon. For now, though, he is injured, with his return currently unspecified. But are the two brothers related to Ole Miss RB, Logan Diggs?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Diggs (@_logandiggs) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

But the 6’1″ and 215 lb RB is in no way related to the two NFL brothers. The coincidence of his last name is also not too unique, as ‘Diggs’ is a relatively common last name. Other players, such as Seattle safety Quandre Diggs, were also speculated to have a connection with Stefon and Trevon Diggs. However, no link whatsoever emerged in that regard. Despite no link between Logan and Stefon, his family background is simply inspiring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Logan Diggs’s parents?

Logan Diggs’ footballing journey is solely shaped by his single mother, Ayanni Diggs. Ayanni encouraged Diggs to pursue football and assisted him in achieving a higher GPA, which helped him secure better college offers. The Ole Miss RB was always skilled at football, having played it since childhood. However, landing a power offer required a good GPA, and with Ayanni’s help, Diggs accumulated a 3.67 GPA at his high school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I had to have some conversations with coaches because they needed him. I told them I needed their help as well. I had to get coaches on my side to back me up and tell him he had to sit out because he got an F,” said Ayanni Diggs. Growing up in Boutte, Louisiana, Ayanni became a mother at 16, and quickly her dreams shifted. Still, it didn’t take time, as she vowed to provide the best for her son.

“She sacrificed so much for me and my brother growing up,” said Logan. Logan also had a younger brother and took care of both diligently. Ayanni enrolled at Nicholls State when the Ole Miss RB was just 4 and balanced part-time jobs with her motherhood. Later, she worked as a clinic manager, along with juggling the responsibilities of being a medical assistant. Later, she moved on to become a disability analyst for the Social Security Administration. Logan’s achievements are a testament to the sacrifices she went through and are worth celebrating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stefon Diggs’s family background: Parents, Siblings, and NFL Roots

Apart from having a brother in the NFL, Stefon also has a third brother, Darez. Although not in the NFL, Darez still played college football, attending Morgan State before transferring to the University of Alabama-Birmingham. As for Stefon’s parents? The Patriots WR was born to parents Aron Diggs and Stephanie Diggs. Tragically, Stefon’s father died in 2008 due to congestive heart failure, and just like Logan, the Diggs brothers were also raised by their mother as a single parent.

“I try to instill in them — always give back and be kind. And just working hard. I worked hard on my job. I would leave for three or four days. And I worked weekends, so I could be home with my kids Monday through Thursday. And my mom kept them on the weekend. So, they know I work hard. And when my husband passed away, I was doing two jobs. Working at Amtrak, Target, Toys ‘R Us, for extra money. Anything we needed to do to take care of my family,” said Stephanie.

Despite that, Aron played a crucial role in instilling the love of the game in the brothers. He introduced the brothers to football at the age of 5, instilling in them a work ethic and discipline. Furthermore, rigorous workouts were the norm for the brothers as Aron shaped their careers both professionally and personally. Considering their father played AAU basketball in his youth, professionalism came easily. The rest of it came from their mother, Stephanie, after Aron’s passing. The brothers also have a sister, Porsche Green, and the family still maintains close bonds and meets often