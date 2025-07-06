Is Sawyer Robertson Single? All About his Current Relationship Status

Sawyer Robertson didn’t just light up scoreboards in 2024; he set the Big 12 ablaze, leaving defenses in his dust. The Baylor quarterback’s breakout season propelled the Bears to an 8-5 record, fueled by 3,071 passing yards, 28 touchdown passes, and four rushing touchdowns. His 32 total touchdowns didn’t just win games; they redefined expectations in Waco. Robertson’s spectacular play ignited a different kind of buzz: Is Baylor’s star quarterback single, or is someone already catching his passes off the field?

Who Is Sawyer Robertson Dating?

22-year-old quarterback Sawyer Robertson’s success naturally leads many to assume a vibrant dating life. His talent and fame certainly attract attention, but Robertson’s reportedly single. However, speculation persists about a possible relationship with Baylor soccer player and alumna, Skyler Austin. Nearly a year ago, he Instagrammed a picture of them together, simply captioned “summer☀️.” While there’s no confirmation, the rumors continue to spice up.

Yet, a quick glance at his Instagram tells a different story—one of unwavering dedication to football. His feed is packed with team updates, game highlights, and intense training sessions. His latest post, from May, is a motivational video showcasing his offseason work, captioned, “Stay Gold.” Unlike some who seek fame, Robertson remains laser-focused on the game. His commitment to the Bears and the sport overshadows any off-field speculation.

What is Sawyer Robertson’s Current Relationship status?

Sawyer Robertson, Baylor’s star quarterback, is likely single and keeps his private life private. Despite his rising fame, there’s no public knowledge of a romantic relationship. His social media focuses solely on football—training, games, and team activities. This intense focus fueled his breakout season. But even if he doesn’t have someone right now in his life is there anyone one who is linked with him in the past?

What is Sawyer Robertson’s Dating History?

Sawyer Robertson keeps his dating life under wraps, so forget juicy ex-flame stories. Aside from rumored links to Baylor soccer alum Skyler Austin, there’s nothing public. No awkward past relationships clutter his timeline—no messy drama, just a refreshing lack of off-field distractions.

Sawyer Robertson has undeniably earned Baylor’s confidence. A 4-star recruit in 2021, he redshirted at Mississippi State before transferring to Baylor in 2023. Initially backing up Blake Shapen, an injury thrust Robertson into the starting role, where he excelled. Despite interest from schools like Tennessee and even re-entering the transfer portal, he remained loyal to Baylor. His dedication paid off; he earned the starting quarterback position, showcasing not only talent, but exceptional grit.

Robertson didn’t just post impressive stats; he led Baylor through crucial games, transforming the team from underdog to contender. His leadership sparked a six-game winning streak. Against Kansas State, he threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns, calmly handling blitzes. He followed that with five touchdowns against Texas Tech and a 329-yard, pinpoint performance against West Virginia. Week after week, he consistently delivered, even under pressure.

In the often-chaotic world of college football, where athletes frequently make news for their relationships rather than their performance, Robertson is an exception. Standing 6’4″, 220 pounds, and with an estimated NIL value of $1–$1.5 million, he’s highly attractive to NFL teams. His success at Baylor despite less-than-ideal conditions further boosts his stock. Even modest improvement this year, aided by a better offensive line and returning receivers, could propel him into the top ranks of the 2026 draft. As he prepares for a stellar 2025 season, fans can focus solely on his exceptional arm, impressive stats, and unwavering determination to win. It’s a refreshing change of pace.