Is Suntarine Perkins Related to Kendrick Perkins? Ole Miss LB’s Parents & Family Explored

When Ole Miss LB Suntarine Perkins was named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week last year, the recognition traveled fast. So did the noise around his last name. Was there a connection to former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins? While the answer is straightforward, the circumstances surrounding Suntarine Perkins on and off the field made the question louder than usual.

Is There Any Connection Between Suntarine Perkins and NBA Star Kendrick Perkins?

There is no family relationship between Suntarine Perkins and Kendrick Perkins. They are not related by blood, marriage, or extended lineage. The overlap begins and ends with a shared last name and elite-level athletic careers in different sports.

Kendrick Perkins built his reputation as an NBA center, winning a championship with the Boston Celtics and later transitioning into a prominent ESPN analyst role. Meanwhile, Suntarine Perkins is an SEC linebacker at Ole Miss.

The confusion stems from visibility. When two high-profile athletes dominate conversation cycles simultaneously, assumptions follow. In this case, those assumptions are incorrect. Suntarine’s rise has nothing to do with Kendrick’s legacy. That distinction matters because it reframes the conversation around merit rather than name recognition.

Who Are Suntarine Perkins’s Parents?

Suntarine Perkins’ full name is Suntarine Margo Perkins. He was born on November 17, 2003, and is the son of Lucinda Owens. His family background became public under difficult circumstances during the 2024 season, when his father, Margro Suntarine Perkins Sr., was stabbed during a homecoming gathering in Raleigh, Mississippi.

The incident occurred at Turner Chapel Park during a large party attended by hundreds. Raleigh Police responded to complaints involving loud music and parking violations before discovering that Perkins Sr. had suffered multiple stab wounds, including a serious injury to his arm that required surgery. Authorities later arrested Margo’s older brother, Margro Suntarine Perkins Jr., charging him with aggravated assault.

Police confirmed that Margo was not present at the event and had no involvement. Just days later, he was named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week following Ole Miss’ 26-14 win over Oklahoma.

What Is Suntarine Perkins’s Family Background and Upbringing?

Suntarine Perkins grew up in Raleigh, Mississippi, and attended Raleigh High School, where he played both LB and RB. His production was overwhelming. He recorded 267 tackles and 10 sacks on defense over his high school career. As a senior, he rushed for 2,078 yards and scored 32 touchdowns. That two-way dominance defined his recruiting profile.

Rated a 5-star recruit, Suntarine Perkins committed to Ole Miss over Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Arkansas, and others. On3 Consensus ranked him as the No. 72 overall prospect nationally. Ole Miss viewed him as a defensive hybrid and that projection has largely held.

While the 2025 season lacked the pass-rush explosion of last year’s campaign, Suntarine Perkins still posted career highs with 64 tackles and four passes defended. After recording 10.5 sacks in 2024, he finished this season with two. Ole Miss made his importance clear by securing his return to Oxford alongside Will Echoles, Brycen Sanders, and Antonio Kite. Under head coach Pete Golding, he remains a central piece of the defensive structure.

Kendrick Perkins’s Family Background: Parents, Roots, and Early Life

Kendrick Perkins’ upbringing followed a completely different path. Born in 1984 to Kenneth Perkins and Ercell Minix, he lost both parents at a young age. His father left to play basketball overseas. His mother was later shot during an argument and passed away after being placed on life support. A young Kendrick moved in with his grandparents, Raymond and Mary Lewis, growing up in severe financial hardship.

Those circumstances shaped his career decisions. Kendrick Perkins skipped college to enter the NBA directly out of high school, prioritizing financial stability for his family. Though never a primary scoring option, he built a long career as a defensive anchor and won an NBA championship. His post-playing career as an analyst has only expanded his public profile.

The contrast between Kendrick Perkins and Suntarine Perkins explains why the surname overlap invites curiosity. But it also confirms why the connection stops there. Suntarine’s rise belongs solely to his own path, his own performance, and his own future.