“Is That Crazy?”: Michigan National Champion Leaves Tom Brady Off His Mount Rushmore for Ex-Teammate

Michigan has had such a rich history that when you think of its four greatest players, it’s hard to reach agreement. There will always be a big name that may miss out. Former Wolverines Colston Loveland, who was part of the 2023 national championship team, was given the task of naming his Mount Rushmore of Michigan players. And he didn’t include the NFL’s GOAT in his list.

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“I’ll go with Charles Woodson. He’ll be up there,” said Loveland during his July 15 appearance on Bussin’ With The Boys with NFL players Will Compton & Taylor Lewan. “I’m going to go just because I played with him. I’m going to put Blake Corum up there. Is that crazy?”

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Compton instantly replied, “That’s not crazy at all. He’s a beast, bro.” Then, Loveland came with the ‘why’ behind choosing Blake, stating, “I think he set like a touchdown record there. And like, he was one of the hardest workers I know.”

Loveland, the former Michigan TE, helped the Wolverines to an undefeated 15-0 season in 2023 with a title run. In fact, the two players he chose for Mount Rushmore both led the Wolverines at some level.

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Charles Woodson dominated in Ann Arbor during the 1990s. He won the Heisman in 1997 as a junior, leading Michigan to a 12-0 season. In the same year, the program won a national title, with Woodson’s historic performance against OSU, Michigan State, and several other top teams. Against Michigan State, his interception was enough to grab the attention of NFL scouts.

On the other hand, Blake Corum gave Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan three legendary campaigns. He had a breakout sophomore season, in which he rushed for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. He followed that with a 2022 season, in which he had 1,463 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. However, a late-season injury prevented him from being a part of Michigan’s Big Ten title win.

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But Corum wasn’t done yet. Instead of heading to the pros, he returned for another shot at the national title. In 2023, the running back recorded 27 touchdowns. Interestingly, he had a touchdown in every single game he played that season. Corum earned the MVP honor in the national title game, rushing for 134 yards against Washington.

And we will never know if Loveland had Brady on his Mount Rushmore of Michigan players. The show never got him to name his third and fourth. Instead, they moved on to discuss the tight end’s celebrations and his performances for the Bears during the 2025 season. The only thing we know is that Loveland doesn’t have Brady in his top 2 Michigan players.

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And although Brady truly realized his potential in the NFL, he was already showing glimpses during his time at Ann Arbor. The QB earned the nickname “The Comeback Kid” for his outstanding performance for the Wolverines. In 1999, his play against Alabama helped Michigan secure a 35-34 win.

However, when he began his Michigan career, Brady was 7th on the QB depth chart, behind Brian Griese and Scott Dreisbach. But when he got his opportunity, he delivered. During his 25 starts for the Wolverines, Brady had a 20-5 record. However, it looks pale when you put it next to the achievements of someone like Charles Woodson.