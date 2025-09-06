Is Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa Related to Tua Tagovailoa? Uncovering San Jose State WR’s Family Ties with Dolphins Star

Familiar last names in college football always make us wonder if there’s a family connection. In today’s Texas-San Jose State game, you’ll find this connection not just in Arch Manning, but also on the Spartans’ side. If WR Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa caught your eye because of the last name, you won’t be far off with your guess. The Tagovailoa family is rooted in football producing quite a few footballers.

The Tagovailoa legacy didn’t just end with Tua. We saw his brother Taulia continue it as Maryland’s QB. However, a new generation of the family is all set for the job. San Jose State’s new WR, Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa, is indeed related to the Dolphins star. Here’s more about his connection with the star QB.

Who is Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa? A New Star from a Legendary Lineage

Tuli signed with the Spartans as part of the 2024 class, coming from Kahuku High. Interestingly, he began his high school career at Alabama, the state where his brother is still a legend. Tuli and Tua share the same hometown, Hawai’i’s Ewa Beach. Just like his cousins, Tuli also played as QB during high school. He made his collegiate debut as a WR against Central Michigan this season, hauling in 1 catch and 8 yards.

The Tagovailoa family tree: How Tuli is related to Tua and Taulia

Tua Tagovailoa and Tuli are first cousins (Tuli’s mother, Saipeti, is Tua’s aunt). The elder Tagovailoa is with the Miami Dolphins, but we know him better for his glorious collegiate career at Alabama. That also makes Taulia his cousin, who had created records while at Mayland. But these are not the only Tagovailoas with football experience. His own siblings have played the sport before, paving the way for young Tuli.

Two of Tuli’s brothers, Myron and Adam, have played college football. Myron played for Notre Dame, and was also signed as UDFA by the Raiders. However, his NFL career never panned out. Myron is now a graduate assistant for LSU. Adam, on the other hand, played for Navy, and also under Tuli’s current HC, Ken Niumatalolo.

Tuli’s Journey to San Jose State and Rise as WR

Tuli started his prep career at Thompson, in Alabaster, Alabama. He then came back home to Hawai’i, and played his sophomore and junior years at Oahu’s Kapolei. It was in his senior year that he made the switch to the talent pipeline of Kahuku. That year, he took the Red Raiders to win a national championship. He chose San Jose State because of the value of his degree, the coaching staff, and the program.

But Tuli has made the switch to receiver for his collegiate football career. He isn’t the first Tagovailoa to play a non-QB position, courtesy of his own brothers. He registered one catch for 8 yards in his debut against Central Michigan this year. Against Texas, Tagovailoa-Amosa caught 3 passes for 29 yards.

The Next Tagovailoa Era? Family Legacy Meets College Football Spotlight

Tua Tagovailoa, Taulia, Myron, and Alex have long hung up their college football cleats. Now, the young WR has to make his name, with the help of the legacy that’s already established in the sport. “Just seeing their work ethic and how they do things, it’s a blessing and it just motivates me to do the same. I took a lot of things (from being around them), but just being confident, having faith that when you go out there, you gotta go 100 percent and be the best player out there,” he told KHON2 while in high school.

Tuli’s career has only just begun, and he has long way to go. Not only that, but the WR also has a reputation to live up to, thanks to his last name. To what lengths of greatness will the young Tagovailoa-Amosa go?