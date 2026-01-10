Transfer Portal: Ex-Alabama WR Makes Announcement for SEC Rival on Saturday

Alabama’s wide receiver exodus continues to get messier by the day. After losing Jaylen Mbakwe, Cole Adams, and Aeryn “Bubba” Hampton to the transfer portal, the Crimson Tide took another significant hit when Isaiah Horton announced his decision to enter the portal. The 6-foot-4 redshirt junior was Alabama’s touchdown leader at wide receiver this past season with eight scores. And now he might be taking his talents to an SEC rival.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz broke the news on Friday night, reporting that “Former Alabama star wide receiver Isaiah Horton is set to visit Texas A&M, sources tell @CBSSports. Will be the first visit for Horton, who ranks as the second-best wide receiver and ninth-best overall player to enter the transfer portal this cycle.”

It’s actually great timing for the Aggies. They remain in the market for an experienced wide receiver to pair with Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman for the 2026 season. Size is the priority in College Station, and with Cam Coleman (the No. 1 receiver in the portal) still weighing his options after visiting Alabama, Texas, Texas Tech, and Texas A&M, Mike Elko’s staff is turning their full attention to Horton as a legitimate Plan B.​

Horton’s resume makes him a strong candidate for any program seeking assistance in the red zone. He finished the 2025 season with 42 receptions for 511 yards and those eight touchdowns. The highlight, though, has to be the monster Iron Bowl performance where he caught three scores in Alabama’s 27-20 win over Auburn. “Big-time players make big-time plays,” Horton said after that game. “I had to do that for my team.” His production didn’t just materialize out of nowhere. He’d already proven himself at Miami, where he posted 790 yards and six touchdowns on 70 catches before transferring to Tuscaloosa.

Horton should be near the top of Elko’s priority list. His frame and physicality would give the Aggies an immediate size boost on the perimeter and complement the rest of the wide receiver rotation, especially with Coleman’s recruitment still clouded in uncertainty. Marcel Reed, who’s expected to be Texas A&M’s starting quarterback in 2026, would suddenly have one of the better red zone targets in the SEC at his disposal.

The Aggies already have Craver and Bethel-Roman returning, but neither possesses Horton’s combination of height and touchdown-making ability. And with Ryan Williams expected to return to Alabama alongside Rico Scott, Lotzeir Brooks, Derek Meadows, and freshman Cederian Morgan, Horton likely saw the writing on the wall. The competition for targets was only going to intensify in Tuscaloosa.​

Alabama’s roster hemorrhaging continues

Horton’s departure to Texas A&M is just one piece of a much larger exodus. Since the portal opened, 20 players have jumped ship, and counting. While some of those defections won’t move the needle much, the others will be difficult to replace on short notice. Horton may be the biggest loss on offense, but the fallout on the defensive side is even more damaging.

Edge rusher Qua Russaw, who defensive coordinator Kane Wommack once called “the freakiest” athlete in a room full of freaky people. He entered the portal after being unseated by Yhonzae Pierre late in the season. The five-star recruit from Montgomery finished 2025 with just 14 tackles and a sack. But his raw physical ability and violent hands at the point of attack made him a valuable rotation piece. Losing him stings.

James Smith, Keon Keeley, Kelby Collins, and Noah Carter have all hit the portal. He joined Russaw in gutting a unit that already lost LT Overton and Tim Keenan III to the NFL. Smith was a key rotation player who finished 2025 with 26 tackles and 2.5 sacks. And coaches were excited about his growth heading into the season. With Isaiah Horton likely headed to College Station and the defensive line looking like Swiss cheese, Alabama’s path back to championship contention in 2026 just got a whole lot steeper.​​