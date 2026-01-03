Ohio State OL Enters Transfer Portal After Just One Year Under Ryan Day

As the 2025 season wraps up, more than ten Ohio State players have officially entered the portal. On Friday, another name was added to that list as a former three-star prospect out of Lubbock entered the portal.

“Ohio State OL Isaiah Kema has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports,” Transfer Portal shared the news on X.

In June 2025, the 6’3, 312-pound offensive lineman arrived at the Buckeyes as a walk-on and eventually won a scholarship. For his freshman season, he sat behind Carson Hinzman and Joshua Padilla, working on his development. As the 2025 season came to a close, Kema decided that it was time for him to take a step forward.

This is a developing story…