Kentucky Football Suffers First Major Consequence of Will Stein Move

After a blowout, 0-41 loss to arch-rival Louisville Cardinals, Kentucky football fired head coach Mark Stoops on Monday. A move that came with costly consequences. Along with a $38 million buyout, the Wildcats face the possibility of losing their Class of 2026 commit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Isaiah McMillan committed to the University of Kentucky in June 2025. However, with a new leadership under head coach Will Stein, the three-star cornerback has made a new announcement. He will remain committed to the Wildcats, but with a clause.

“Due to recent HC changes at @UKFootball I will still be committed, but I will be partially opening my recruitment @OfficialKatyFB @RecruitKatyFB”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was the ninth commit in Kentucky’s 2026 class.

In June, McMillan’s commitment was a significant development for the Wildcats. His skill set in the backfield, combined with his speed (100m in 10.21 seconds), made him a lucrative prospect for the Wildcats.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his junior year, he recorded nine tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 18 pass breakups. He further chipped in 41 solo tackles.

As UK Wildcatswire’s Lee Ann Herring Olvedo writes, “He possesses an innate ability to track receivers while demonstrating exceptional speed that can shift momentum during games.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In one of the many game films showcasing his athleticism, he returned a 41-yard punt, breaking tackles and slicing through the defense, returning it to the inside of the 20-yard line. Moreover, his high school has a reputation for developing elite players. Among the notable faces, Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Moro Ojomo and Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton both attended Katy High.

Considering his elite skillset, the Wildcats wouldn’t want to let him go.

Presently, the program has 14 commits in its 2026 class, including 14% blue-chip players. The list includes QB Matt Ponatoski, TE Lincoln Watkins, and edge Ben Duncum, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been a while since Kentucky has faced challenges on its recruiting front. Early in the year, tight-end coach Vince Marrow left for in-state rival Louisville as the general manager. What followed was the decommitment of Class of 2026 OT Jarvis Strickland, who then flipped to the Cardinals. He was the No. 2 player in the state of Kentucky.

McMillan is not the only player reconsidering their commitment to the Wildcats. Last week, JUCO safety Da’Mare Williams visited Lexington, giving his pledge. However, following the loss to Louisville, he announced his decommitment on social media.

Along with Williams, JUCO CB Braxton Urquhart gave his commitment last week. So far, he remains committed to the program. The loss to Louisville and Mark Stoops’ firing have created a ripple effect for the Wildcats’ recruiting front.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can the Pittsburgh Panthers flip Isaiah McMillan?

Isaiah McMillan has not backed down on his pledge. But it remains a possibility. During his recruitment, he was heavily recruited by Pat Narduzzi’s Pittsburgh Panthers.

It was in January 2025 when the Pathers extended the scholarship to him. Within the next two weeks, defensive coordinator Randy Bates personally visited him at his house, signalling a strong interest from Coach Narduzzi’s program. Within two months, the 6’0, 170-pound cornerback dropped by the Pitt to see the facilities. And he was impressed, announcing his next visit for June 12-14.

‘Had a great visit at @Pitt_FB, can’t wait to get back up here!!!” he shared following his visit in April.

However, the Wildcats were in close pursuit. On June 23, Isaiah McMillan gave his commitment to Mark Stroops’ program. But after his firing, the Texas native’s latest activity has put Kentucky on high alert.

Along with the Panthers, he had received offers from Houston, Iowa, and Arizona, among others.